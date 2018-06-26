Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Rotary Raft Race takes place on the River Dee this weekend.

Starting at 10.15am on Sunday (July 1), the rafts will race against the clock over an approximate 400 metre course starting just upriver of the Royal Chester Rowing Club, passing under the suspension bridge to a finish on the north bank of the river by the Recorder’s Steps to the Walls and just above the weir.

Although the race is over at this point, the rafts then retrace their route back to the launch area on the Meadows.

The theme for this year’s race is ‘Great Sporting Events’ and there will be prizes for the best dressed raft in keeping with this theme as well as for the fastest times. Over 30 rafts are entered in the race including eight from main sponsor SP Energy Networks and four from Tata Steel.

Some examples of the raft names are Wembley, Superbowl Sunday and Escape to Victory.

Take a look at our picture gallery from last year's raft race:

Director at SP Energy Networks Stephen Stewart said: “This is the first year we’ve sponsored the Chester Raft Race. Here at SP Energy Networks we put the local community first so it’s great to be able to get together with other members of the community to raise money for fantastic causes, and of course we get to have fun in our rafts as well.

“This year we have eight teams taking part in the race on the River Dee. We’d like to thank the Rotary Club of Chester for organising the event and we look forward to joining the other participants on the water.”

Jay St John will be returning to demonstrate fly-boarding, the Chester Rock Choir will be performing and the Sheriff of Chester Councillor Stuart Parker will be attending to help judge the rafts. There will be children’s entertainment on the Meadows and plenty of food and drink including a licensed bar.

All money raised will go to the Countess of Chester’s Babygrow Appeal and other deserving Rotary charities.