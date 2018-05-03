Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are just days to go before the start of the Chester Races 2018 season.

And the question on everyone's lips is will the weather hold up for this year's Boodles May Festival?

Nobody wants to see their well planned races outfit get soaked as they try to get a good view of the action.

And if you have a ticket for the open course you may be planning to have a picnic in the sunshine.

Early signs suggest it could be dry and sunny at the Roodee for this year's Boodles May Festival with temperatures getting up to 18 degrees on Ladies Day (Thursday, May 10).

City Day (Wednesday, May 9) and Chester Cup Day (Friday, May 11) both look good with plenty of sunshine forecast.

