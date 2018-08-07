The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester Racecourse have revealed the full fixture list for the 2019 racing calendar.

Once again, the Chester Races calendar of dates contains 15 race days, taking place from May to September. The number of Saturday fixtures remains at eight, same as the current season, and there are again two Friday evening meetings.

The season begins with the prestigious May Festival, running three days between Wednesday, May 8 - Friday, May 10 and ends with the celebratory season finale on Saturday, September 28.

The full 2019 Chester Racecourse fixture list:

May 8, 9 and 10 (Wednesday to Friday) - Boodles May Festival

May 25 (Saturday) - Roman Day

June 15 (Saturday) - Summer Saturday

June 28 (Friday) - Ladies Evening

June 29 (Saturday) - Summer Festival

July 12 (Friday) - Ladies & Gents Evening

July 13 (Saturday) - City Plate Day

July 27 (Saturday) - Midsummer Meeting

August 4 (Sunday) - Family Fun Day

August 31 (Saturday) - Ladies Day

September 13 and 14 (Friday and Saturday) - Autumn Festival

September 28 (Saturday) - Season Finale

Information regarding the price of tickets, badges and hospitality packages will be made available before the 2019 season goes on general sale later in the year at chester-races.com or the official social media channels @ChesterRaces on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.