There are now fewer than 100 days to go until the season opener at Chester Racecourse - the 2018 Boodles May Festival.

This three-day spectacular racing event runs from Wednesday, May 9–Friday, May 11 and offers racegoers the opportunity to witness top-class racing in fine surroundings and some exciting revises to the schedule have already been revealed.

The trials contests will take centre stage on opening day, with a celebration of the 100th running of the MBNA Chester Vase and Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks. These are the races that could produce the winners of the Investec Derby and the Investec Oaks and in 2017 saw both Wings of Eagles and Enable go on to do just that.

The newly graded Group 2 HomeServe Huxley Stakes will take place on Friday’s 188ET Chester Cup Day, where the festival will draw to a natural crescendo with the 188BET Chester Cup and the introduction of the 188BET Chester Plate as the final race of the day.

To celebrate the imminent arrival of the festival and the 100th running of the MBNA Chester Vase, Chester Racecourse are giving away 100 pairs of tickets to City Day (Wednesday, May 9).

Ninety-nine winners will each take home a pair of Tattersalls tickets and one lucky champ will receive a pair of hospitality badges. Before being wined and dined, this lucky pair will be given an exclusive behind the scenes tour of Chester Racecourse for an insight into the oldest racecourse in the UK and the origins of both the MBNA Chester Vase and 188BET Chester Cup.

Entry to this special celebratory prize draw involves sharing your favourite memories of Chester Racecourse. You must submit your entry before Sunday, February 18 to be in with a chance of winning.

The lucky winners will be chosen at random and notified via email on Wednesday, February 21. All of the winning memories will be collated into a collage and displayed at the new and improved racecourse entrance for all to see on arrival.

Tickets and badges for the three-day thriller are currently available to buy, with a variety of enclosures and price points across the three days, including half price tickets in selected stands for City Day on Wednesday, May 9.

Prices start at £10 on the Open Course with group incentives for parties of 10 or more in both the Dee Stand and on the Open Course.

Call the box office on 01244 304 610 or visit in person at Chester Racecourse. Hospitality packages are also available with a variety of options in the on-course restaurants and private hospitality facilities. Call a member of the hospitality team on 01244 304631.

Terms and conditions to the competition can be viewed online at chester-races.com