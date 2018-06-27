Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees this weekend, Chester Racecourse has relaxed the dress code rules for men.

With such a glorious forecast, the dress code in all hospitality areas, the Chester Members Bar, Winning Post Enclosure, County Long Room and County Concourse for racing on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 June will be relaxed.

Gents will no longer be required to wear a jacket, however a collared shirt, tie and trousers will remain compulsory.

This change is in place for this coming Friday (June 29) and Saturday (June 30) only and for the remainder of the season the normal dress code (see below) will be enforced.

Here's what male racegoers can and can't wear for race meetings at the Roodee throughout the year.

County Stand:

This is where the dress code for men is extremely strict. You're required to wear a wear a suit jacket, collar and tie. If you don't, you won't be allowed in. There's also a ban on denim and sportswear.

Tattersalls:

We're into the slightly vague world of 'smart casual' wear here. Smart jeans and buttoned shirts for gents are allowed, but you can dress up more if you like and wear a suit and tie. If you turn up wearing shorts or sports wear, including trainers, you won't be allowed in.

Dee Stand and Open Course:

If you're looking to wear more 'relaxed' attire, this is the place for you. There's no strict dress code here but if you're planning on watching from the open course, remember to dress for the elements as there's a lack of cover. You can upgrade to Tatts from here, but not if you're in shorts, sportswear or trainers.