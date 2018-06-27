Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse plays hosts to two fixtures this weekend.

Gates will open to Sportingbet Ladies Evening at 4.30pm this Friday (June 29) for the first evening fixture of the season. Six races get underway from 5.55pm and tickets across a range of enclosures including County Long Room are still available.

With temperatures continuing to soar throughout the week, an action-packed Friday night on the Roodee offers the perfect opportunity to start the weekend early and enjoy the perfect summer’s evening.

Title sponsors Sportingbet will be joined by race sponsors MBNA and Eurogold and as ever, there will be live entertainment at various locations around the course.

The following day (Saturday, June 30) is the Matthew Clark Summer Festival and tickets and hospitality packages are in short supply. Winning Post Enclosure and County Long Room badges have already sold out and only a few hospitality places remain.

This celebration of the summer solstice promises good weather and action-packed card of seven races.

Contenders in the first set off at 1.55pm and title sponsors and beverage suppliers Matthew Clark will be showcasing a range of brands from their portfolio and serving Beefeater Pink and 1783 Schweppes Tonic garnished with strawberries and mint from the Pavilion Lawn.

Champagne Partner Laurent Perrier sponsor the final race of the day at 5.25pm, concluding the schedule of racing for the weekend.

Saturday marks the beginning of Racing Welfare’s Racing Staff Week, celebrating and raising awareness about the dedicated people who work behind the scenes in the British racing industry.

Chester Racecourse continue to support staff in the industry by providing stable staff with complimentary meals and refreshments while on-site on raceday. This initiative will continue into 2019 and is always well received.

All races throughout the year at Chester also carry cash prizes for the person responsible for the best turned out horse in advance of each race. Racegoers can witness the ‘best turned out’ selections and learn more about the integral work that goes on behind the scenes within racing, at the Parade Ring.

To purchase tickets, badges or hospitality packages for either fixture, visit chester-races.com or call Chester Racecourse on 01244 304 600.

Children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge, tickets for adults start at £10 for adults on Friday and £12 on Saturday.