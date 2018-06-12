Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse plays host to the first summer social of the season the Halewood Summer Saturday, this weekend.

Gates open at 11.30am on June 16 and seven races are set to wow the crowds from 2.10pm, including the feature race of the day The Whitley Neill Handcraft Gin Fillies Handicap Stakes Class 2 race at 3.15pm.

There will be plenty of action off the track as title sponsors Halewood will be running sampling across the course from a variety of their brands including Crabbies, Whitley Neill and Liverpool Gin.

The new pavilion lawn area has pop-up bars galore, live entertainment and a tic-tac style betting experience with Chester Bet. Racegoers can also enter a competition to win a trip to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, courtesy of Buffalo Trace.

A special timeline depicting some of the key moments from Chester’s illustrious history will also be unveiled around the Parade Ring, inviting racegoers to read many interesting facts about the racecourse. Established in 1539, Chester is the oldest course still in operation in the UK, if not the world.

Those looking for a family day out are encouraged to visit the open course. Bring a picnic blanket and put yourselves in prime position next to the turf up by the infamous Castle Bend.

There’ll be free fun activities for the youngsters, including crafts, games and face painting and as always, children aged 17 and under are admitted free to Chester Racecourse at any fixture during the season. Adult tickets start at £12 on the open course.

Tickets are available in selected areas of the racecourse and a limited number of hospitality packages are still available. Visit chester-races.com or call the box office on 01244 304 610.