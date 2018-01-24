Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top class racing action won’t just be confined to Chester Racecourse itself this year.

The popular 1539 Restaurant and Bar at the Roodee is inviting guests to witness live nail-biting action from top-class group and handicap contests, at some of the most prestigious away meetings in the 2018 calendar.

Screenings of all of the races from the Cheltenham Festival from Tuesday, March 13 until Friday, March 16, The Grand National on Saturday, April 14, Ladies Day at Royal Ascot on Thursday, June 21 and the Prix De L’arc De Triomphe on Sunday, October 7 will be shown.

Away screening experiences are available from just £27.50 per person and packages include a three-course lunch, television viewing of all races on the day and table service betting with Chester Bet.

Chester’s on site gastro pub, The White Horse, will also be screening races on Gold Cup Day at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday, March 16 and The Grand National on Saturday, April 14.

All races will be shown in the conservatory, where guests will also be able to enjoy a three-course pub lunch from a set menu and table service betting with Chester Bet for £25 per person.

To book a table in 1539 Restaurant and Bar visit www.restaurant1539.co.uk , or call 01244 304 611, or email info@restaurant1539.co.uk.

To book a table in The White Horse visit www.thewhitehorsechester.co.uk , or call 01244 304 650, or email manager@thewhitehorsecheste.co.uk.

For enquires about raceday hospitality at Chester visit www.chester-races.com/hospitality .