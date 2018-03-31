Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dedicated fundraiser is holding her sixth charity ball in memory of her late husband.

Matty Newall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2007, six weeks after his wife Shelly Boynton-Newall gave birth to their third child Scarlett. Initially he was only given a few months to live but Matty went on to live six months longer than expected thanks to The Christie in Manchester offering him chemotherapy treatment he had been refused elsewhere.

This year marks 10 years since Matty passed away so the desire to keep his memory alive is more important than ever to Shelly and his three children, Millie, Max and Scarlett who were just nine, three and nine months old when their dad died.

Since Matthy’s death, Shelly has done various fundraising events for The Christie in Manchester, with all money raised going into a research fund into pancreatic and liver cancer.

Shelly said: “I have a lot to thank The Christie for as they offered us hope that had been refused elsewhere and the treatment they provided to my husband was not only caring but hugely inspiring to us.

“Professor Valle at The Christie is doing some amazing research work into these hard to detect cancers, but even 10 years on from my husband’s death the survival rate is still one of the lowest of all cancers. I am passionate that this needs to continue to improve and the ball represents the single biggest fund raising event we hold.

“So far a total of £160K has been raised over the last 10 years and the ball is responsible for over 65% of this total.”

Matty’s children are also keen to help with the fundraising and this year they will be attending the ball.

The Matty Newall Cocktail Ball takes place at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, May 12. Tickets are priced £49 and include a three-course meal, reception drink, entertainment and dancing until 1am. They are available from Shelly on 07575 857525 or Pippa on 07900 936085.

Shelly added: “I cannot thank everyone enough for all they have done to support this cause. I hope they can help us continue this vital fundraising. Any donations anyone can make for auction or raffle prizes would amazing.”