Preparation is now well under way ahead of Chester Polo’s final tournament of the year.

The Boodles Roodee Challenge Cup is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 7 and 8, where serious games of Polo are set to be played alongside fun free activities for youngsters.

Following the success of the LDF International Polo Tournament in June, top class teams and high profile players will battle it out on the Roodee in a six-goal tournament for a £10,000 prize fund. Fierce competition is anticipated from the worthiest contenders all fighting for the prestigious silverware. Final confirmation of teams will be announced closer to the event date.

Polo at Chester Racecourse is a highlight of the Cheshire social scene. Join the stylish set alongside luxury jeweller and title sponsor Boodles for an action-packed day. Boodles will have their dazzling latest collection on display in the VIP hospitality marquee. Alongside Boodles, brands new to Chester Polo in 2018 including Signature Living, Hackett and HR Owen Maserati will also be showcasing their luxury wares.

In celebration of the final on Saturday, a carefully curated list of activities will be on offer for youngsters. Kids can try their hand at crafts, giant games and face painting and a giant colouring-in wall add more fun to the running order.

This September, hip regional parent publication ParentFolk have teamed up with Chester Polo Club to deliver a pop-up social at the Saturday event bringing a new family dimension to the Polo. In addition to the tournament action on turf, ParentFolk will be on the Roodee turf delivering some divot stomping action of a different kind. Between chukkas, parents can get down to the beats with ParentFolk’s resident DJ, whilst your little folk enjoy their own afternoon line up of activities including contemporary arts and crafts, glitter bar and polo garden games.

Should any youngsters be inspired by the action on the pitch, they’ll be able to practice their swing on a ‘have a go Polo pony’ and even test their own speed whilst enjoying the free pony rides on offer. An action-packed day that makes for the perfect end to your Summer Holidays.

There will also be a select number of exclusive independent retails within the pop-up shopping village on Saturday, showcasing their newest collections and bestsellers. The perfect opportunity to purchase gifts or even treat yourself between games.

(Image: Martin Vaughan Photography)

The General Admission area is the perfect stop for a picnic. Spectators can gain free entry on Friday for the semi-finals and admission is just £8 for adults on Saturday for the finals, whilst children are invited to attend either day free of charge.

There is still time to secure your tickets to this fantastic day. Purchase your tickets online at chester-races.com/polo, over the phone – 01244 304 600 or in person at the Chester Racecourse Box Office.

(Image: Craig Galloway)

For visitors looking for an extra special Polo experience, availability within Chester’s luxurious hospitality marquee is now strictly limited. Hospitality packages start from £69.70 + VAT** per person. Guests looking to reserve their VIP place are advised to call 01244 304 631.

On both Friday and Saturday gates will open at 12pm with two games scheduled throughout the afternoon, commencing at 2.30pm. Spectators are advised to arrive in plenty of time in order to secure a pitchside spot to cheer on their favoured team. With serious games set to be played with a compelling narrative, this flagship tournament within the prestigious Polo calendar is not to be missed.