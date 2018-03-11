Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Live have announced the first events for their annual city-wide music festival this summer.

The free two-day event which sees hundreds of music-lovers flock to various venues across Chester each year, kicks off at 2pm on Saturday, June 23 for a family-friendly day of the best in local live music.

Organisers say they’re delighted to be bringing the ‘Acoustic Summer Party’ back to The Piper in Hoole, headlined this year by Cheshire-based acoustic trio Mondegreen.

Bandmember Laura Griffiths: “We’re really excited to be returning to Chester Live for 2018. The music scene in this city is one of the most supportive we have ever experienced and we can’t wait to bring in the summer alongside some of the city’s best artists and music fans at the festival’s Acoustic Summer Party.”

They will be supported by acts including Richard G Jones, Billie Stansbury-Jones, Will Riding, Emma Evans, David Watson, Charlotte Evans, Owen Chamberlain, Lucy Mayhew, Into the Horizon and Jonathan Tarplee.

The following day will mark the start of the Chester Live Street Festival in Brook Street, which was attended by nearly 6000 people last year.

It will feature live music from midday through to 9pm, and stalls from local independent traders, as well as family entertainment along the full length of Brook Street.

Acts currently confirmed for the event include Kidsmoke, Tabitha Jade, Indio’s Dream, CF Boneslum, Shem Sharples, with many more yet to sign up.

The Chester Live team are also negotiating with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CwaC) to create a ‘Kidz Zone’ for little ones to get away from the hustle and bustle of the street.

John Kenyon, Chairman of The Friends Of Brook Street, said: "We’re excited to have The Chester Live Street Festival back in 2018. Last year’s event was a much needed occasion for all of the street and it’s traders. We can’t wait until 24th June."

And Festival Co-ordinator Dan Read added: "We’re delighted to make these announcements for our forthcoming festival in June. What’s been really exciting for us this year is how the city seems to be embracing the event and how so many new venues and organisations are wanting to work with us this summer.

"New venues include Storyhouse, CH1 (University of Chester Student Union Bar), St John’s Church and St Mary’s Creative Space.

"As always, it’s our intention to deliver the best event ever for the city and for the local live music scene. We’ll be promoting local talent across our events, mixed with touring and international acts. There’s still so much for us to announce so please watch this space."

More information can be found at www.chesterlive.co.uk.