The five-star Chester Grosvenor Hotel will play host to a wedding show later this month.

Brides Up North, crowned Best Blog for Northern Brides by Channel 4 and Best Big Day Inspiration blog in the Wedding Magazine Awards, will hold its first event of the year at the luxury venue on Sunday, February 25.

Welcoming over 25 luxury suppliers to the Westminster Suite, the wedding show will offer newly engaged couples in and around Cheshire the opportunity to meet the hotel’s dedicated weddings team and preferred wedding partners.

Prospective married couples will also be able to view the hotel’s sumptuous event suites, decorated for a wedding ceremony to help you plan your perfect day.

Wedding open days will be taking place throughout the year at The Chester Grosvenor on the following dates: Sunday, March 25, Sunday, April 29, Sunday, May 20 and Sunday, July 29.

To register your interest, please call 01244 324 024 or email Weddings@ChesterGrosvenor.com.