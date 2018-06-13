Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-born comedian Jeff Green says he ‘can’t wait’ to be back on stage in his home town this summer as the city centre gears up for a new comedy festival.

The award-winning funnyman, who has appeared on shows including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and is also a best-selling author, will be performing at Chester Town Hall on Sunday, July 8, as part of the CH1 Chester Comedy Festival.

Jeff, who says he knows the Chester Walls ‘like the back of his hand’, moved to Melbourne, Australia with his wife and children in 2008 and continued his comedy career on the other side of the world.

That was after establishing himself as one of the UK’s hottest acts, winning a number of comedy awards, recording two ITV comedy specials, being nominated for the world famous Perrier Award and performing many UK tours including his own West End season at the Apollo Theatre which was a complete sell out.

Jeff said: “Being born and bred in Blacon, Chester, I was thrilled when I heard the city was launching its very own comedy festival and was really keen to get involved. The city has a very special place in my heart and I’m incredibly excited to be taking the stage in my home town after almost 18 years.

“I try to visit home every couple of years and I always look forward to seeing what’s changed about the glorious city – there always seems to be something going on! Although I visit home often, the last time I actually played in Chester was in 2000 at the Gateway Theatre – and I remember it like it was yesterday!”

Jeff’s love of Australia blossomed after touring with Jo Brand at the Melbourne Comedy Festival in 1996. In 1999, he met his Australian wife after a gig in Melbourne, while performing at their comedy festival. Twelve years later, the popular comedian emigrated there with his wife and children.

He added: “Moving away from the UK was a huge decision for my wife and I and it meant re-starting my whole career from scratch. In the UK I was a regular on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 2 with my show The Green Guide. I had three best selling books, was touring my live show to sold out crowds all over the country and then one day I gave it all up – there are times when you have to put your family first.

“My last show in the UK was on BBC1’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. I left my luggage in a locker at Heathrow, flew to Belfast for the TV recording, back to Heathrow, then to Australia. It was bizarre, and very sad but also incredibly exciting.

“One of my biggest fears about returning to perform in the UK is that most of my gags are all about life down under. Although, it will be a treat to try out some of my observational comedy about Australians in Chester.

“Since moving abroad, I’ve noticed such a huge difference between UK and Australian audiences. English audiences always appreciate a good near-the-knuckle punch line whereas Australians prefer a much lighter, conservative comedy, so I’m looking forward to sharing some of my more risqué anecdotes on a UK crowd!

“I’m also really looking forward to having some of my friends and family come and watch my set – some of whom haven’t watched me on stage since I emigrated.

“I can’t wait to be able to tell some brilliant tales of life growing up in Chester and although it’s wonderful to have family in the crowd, I’ll definitely have to bear in mind how much of the truth I exaggerate while telling stories about them. There’s nothing worse than getting heckled by your own family!”

Jeff is marking 30 years in comedy with his Australian stand-up tour, 30, which he is performing throughout 2018. He’ll close the CH1 Chester Comedy Festival with his performance in Chester on Sunday, July 8, at the Chester Town Hall Assembly Rooms.

For more information on the CH1 Chester Comedy Festival or to book tickets, visit www.ch1chestercomedyfestival.com .