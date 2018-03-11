Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young textile designer from Chester is hoping to raise money for anti-poaching charities with an animal themed event featuring her designs.

Emma Lilico, 21, who started creating animal colouring books to cope with her grandfather’s death, plans to donate event proceeds to the World Wildlife Fund and International Anti-Poaching Foundation.

Elilia Pop-Up, on March 17, will feature t-shirts, sports wear, colouring books and other merchandise by the University of Leeds textile design student, as well as entertainment, canapés, drinks and a raffle.

Emma, of Guilden Sutton, said: “When I started to develop my designs I featured animals as my Grandpa was a keen wildlife photographer and taught me to look at nature in a different way.

“But I believe passionately in conservation and each of the animals that now feature in my designs is under threat from poaching, loss of habitat and climate change.

“These animals have given me so much in terms of therapy and healing that I am determined to give something back wherever I can.”

(Image: UGC)

The pop-up event, to be held at Guilden Sutton Village Hall, is £6 per ticket in advance or £6.50 on the door.

The ticket price includes canapés and a glass of wine on arrival.

Emma continued: “I have created an exclusive new design which will be launched on the night.

“We hope to include a brief fashion show and dance spectacular to feature key animal designs, but I would like guests to make the most of networking opportunities, so we plan to keep the format relatively informal.”

Music will be provided by Mickle Trafford rock keyboard artist Lloyd Ramsey, while there will be both a bar and activities available for children.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/elilia-pop-up-tickets-43006446439 , or phone 07947 349 888.