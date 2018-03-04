Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A late night cocktail bar has teamed up with Storyhouse to launch the very first Chester ChickFlick night with a showing of the 1970s hit film Saturday Night Fever.

In celebration of the iconic film’s 40th anniversary, Red Door on St John Street is offering people the chance to experience Saturday Night Fever in the cinema once again, before disco dancing the night away to the soundtrack back at the bar.

Taking place at 7.30pm on Friday, March 23, tickets for the evening cost £15 and include a glass of fizz on arrival at Storyhouse, a showing of Saturday Night Fever, popcorn and a cocktail at Red Door Chester after the film.

Managing director of Red Door Lee Lynch commented: “We are really excited to launch our debut ChickFlick night next month.

“We’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time and now we have a somewhere right in the city centre to do it thanks to Storyhouse.

“The evening is a great opportunity to get together with your friends, have a laugh, a few drinks and relive the 70s.

“The response we have already received from the event has been amazing and we’re hoping to make Chester ChickFlick nights a regular date in every Cestrian’s diary.”

Tickets are selling fast to Red Door’s ChickFlick evening and can be purchased online at www.reddoor.uk.com .