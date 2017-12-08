Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester bikers are getting revved up to support two great children’s charities this weekend.

Bikes will be decorated and riders will stretch their best festive fancy dress over their leathers ready to meet at Smiths Honda Chester on Sunday (December 10) at 10am.

The charity ride out heads to Claire House Children’s Hospice which helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full, providing specialist nursing care and emotional support to help families smile again when life couldn’t get any tougher.

Fundraising on the day will also go towards Lady Taverners Cheshire & North Wales Children’s Charity which works hard to give young people a ‘sporting chance in life’.

Both charities rely solely on fundraising and aim to create wonderful experiences for young people who live with such huge uphill challenges.

Anyone who wants to join this charity ride can simply call into Bill Smith Motors or Smiths Honda in Chester this week and pay £5 to register and get their charity ride t-shirt, or you can register on the day at Smiths Honda.

All bikes, scooters and trikes are welcome and riders of all abilities can join in as it’s a steady ride out towards Claire House on the Wirral where you will be greeted with hot refreshments and mince pies.

The Smiths as a family have supported Claire House Children’s Hospice since before it was even built over 20 years ago, and Karen Smith (director of Smiths Honda and Bill Smith Motors), has helped raise well over £100,000 during this time.

This is a purpose built hospice which not only provides essential care for very poorly children but also gives them a place to relax and enjoy themselves, whatever their age.

Whilst their children are having fun, mums and dads get the chance to enjoy some much-needed time off together or the opportunity to spend time with their other children.

Managing director of Bill Smith Motors and Smiths Honda Mark Smith said: “This is our 14th Annual Charity Ride, known as the Chester Toy Run and each year it gets bigger and better with riders coming from all around the country to support these charities and the children who rely on them.

“Bikers are well known for being incredibly charitable and each year they turn out no matter the weather to show their support for children less fortunate than our own and spread a bit of Christmas cheer.

“As always, the more the merrier, we estimate well over 300 bikers, so please come along and join in or simply show your support by giving us a wave or beep your horn if you see us pass.”

This year is Karen Smiths first year as Lady Taverners Chairwoman.

She commented: “Chester people have been amazing over the last few years supporting me on the Lady Taverners committee and I have no doubt that my coming five years as newly appointed chairwoman will see Cestrians continue to support me with Lady Taverners events.

“The Toy Run is a joint charity event and one which is special to us as a family, with many riders who have not only been loyal customers for many years supporting my self and my brother, but who have also never failed to miss this annual charity event.

“Both charities support children who really need our help with their constant struggles in life and there is never a better time to think of them and their families and do what we can to help raise money and awareness.

“Thank you in advance to everyone who is coming out in the cold this Sunday to ride, and thanks again to our friend and local TV star Ian Pulston-Davies who is once again supporting us and these very deserving charities.”