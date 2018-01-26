Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Beer Awards will crown the tipples and watering holes which are top of the hops this Saturday (January 27).

The awards ceremony at The Deva Tap will be opened by City of Chester MP Chris Matheson and will bring together the pubs, breweries and punters of Chester.

Designed to celebrate the local unsung heroes of all things ale, the awards are a true people’s choice event – all contestants who hope to grab bragging rights for the year have been nominated by the beer drinking people of Chester, and judged by an impartial expert panel formed of local beer bloggers, beer club hosts and beer festival organisers.

The nominations opened at the end of November last year and by the time voting closed at midday on New Year’s Day, around 100 people had taken to the ballots.

The much anticipated nominations for all the seven categories were released earlier this month by the masterminds behind the awards, Chester Beer Blog.

“It’s fantastic to see all the positive energy these awards are bringing to the local community,” said Katja Knox, from Chester Beer Blog.

“When we envisaged an award event to really recognize and celebrate the amazing pubs, beer shops and breweries of Chester, we really didn't think it would become this big of an event, let alone to run for three years!

“It just speaks volumes that the beer scene is Chester has been left wanting for the proverbial pat on the back for a job well done.

“We wanted to bring recognition and appreciation to not only the numerous great pubs and bars of Chester, but also those who work there and make our visits so special.

“We also wanted to celebrate the great local breweries and the fantastic beers they produce.

“We are really lucky in Chester to have such an active and diverse beer scene – we’re spoiled with great beer to drink and great places to drink it in.

“There’s something for everyone and everyone is welcome.

“All in all, the awards are a way for the locals to really shout about their favourites and the establishments to get to meet the people who love them and also keep in in business!”

More than 100 local beer drinkers, bar tenders, landlords and brewers are set to attend the event on Saturday, January 27.