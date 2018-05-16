Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On Thursday (May 17) Cheshire Wildlife Trust is hosting a special open day to encourage local residents and organisations to reap the benefits the outdoors provides for our mental health.

The event will be held as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 14-20.

One of the key themes of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is helping people to acknowledge and learn how to tackle stress. Two-thirds of people experience a mental health problem in their lifetime, and stress is a key factor in this. Teaching people how to cope with stress can avoid it leading to additional issues such as depression and anxiety.

Nature-based activities help people who are experiencing mental health problems and contribute to a reduction in their levels of anxiety, stress, and depression. Cheshire Wildlife Trust’s volunteering team established a regular Wellbeing Group in 2016, which uses nature volunteering to aid the recovery of those with mild to moderate mental health conditions.

Volunteering and training manager, at Cheshire Wildlife Trust Katie Greenwood said: “The volunteer group meets weekly each Thursday, and Mental Health Awareness Week seemed like the perfect time for the group to tell others the benefits they receive from volunteering,” said, “Working outside and knowing that you’re helping local wildlife is a great way to reduce stress. It is also the perfect way to meet new people and develop friendships for that much needed support that can benefit us all in life.”

The group is currently funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund until 2019 and each week complete a range of tasks in the Winsford and Northwich area, from gardening and wildlife walks through to practical conservation.

The free open day is being held from12 – 2pm at Marbury Tree Nursery opposite Marbury Hall Nurseries, CW9 6AT and will feature a BBQ lunch and offer plenty of opportunities to meet the volunteers and find out more about getting involved. All welcome, no booking required.