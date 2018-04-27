Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New research by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) shows that a quarter of people have never tried an outdoor pursuit, yet two in four want to be more active and nearly a third want to get more fresh air.

The good news is there’s never been a better time to get out on the water and give sailing and windsurfing a go.

RYA Push the Boat Out is back and this time for the whole of May with free sailing and windsurfing taster sessions.

Sailing clubs across Cheshire are set to welcome families and individuals young or old who want to get active out on the water. Visitors will be taken out with experienced sailors.

In Cheshire sessions are being held at the following venues:

Budworth Sailing Club (budworthsc.org.uk) - sailing and windsurfing between 10.30am and 6pm on Saturday, May 5.

Chester Sailing Club (chestersailingandcanoeclub.com) have their taster event on Sunday, May 13 from 9.30am-5pm when visitors of 10 and above ages can go on to the River Dee.

Redesmere Sailing Club (www.redesmere.org.uk) will have free tasters from 10am-4pm on Saturday, May 12.

Winsford Flash Sailing Club (www.winsfordflashsailing.com) are offering taster sessions from noon-5pm on Saturday, May 12.

North West regional development officer for the RYA, Adam McGovern, said: “So many people still don’t realise how easy it can be to get into sailing and windsurfing, and that you don’t even need to own a boat or board as clubs and centres have ones you can borrow or hire.

“Once you’ve learned the ropes, you can sail on your own or with your partner, friends or kids in dinghies or big boats, inland or on the coast. And after you’ve given your mind and body an on-the-water workout, nothing beats having a drink by the water on warm summer evenings.”

RYA director of sport development, Alistair Dickson, added: “We’re delighted that Push the Boat Out is running for the whole of May.”

All venues advise visitors to wear clothes and footwear that won’t spoil if they get wet. A towel and a change of clothes are a good idea. All kit and safety equipment is provided and no experience is needed.

Refreshments will be available at many Push the Boat Out events with a host of shoreside activities and entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

If you’d like to find out more about how to get out on the water and start your sailing adventure visit www.rya.org.uk/PTBO