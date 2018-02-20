Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Royal Cheshire County Show has welcomed Knutsford-based Delamere Dairy as principal partner sponsor of the main ring for a second year.

The company has been involved with the show for many years and values the increased visibility for its brand and product range that the show brings.

Having been in business for 33 years, Delamere Dairy started life in Delamere Forest when Liz and Roger Sutton bought their first three goats.

Today, Delamere Dairy is an internationally recognised brand, supplying an extensive range of speciality goat and cows’ milk based products to retail, wholesale and independent customers across the UK, Europe and beyond.

PR and marketing manager Emma Kirkham said: “We are proud to be principal partners with the Royal Cheshire County Show for another year.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get out and speak to our customers within the Cheshire community and beyond.

“We have been involved with the show for a number of years, and the Cheshire Show is an event we look forward to each year, welcoming back familiar customers to our stand.”

Awarded the coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise - International Trade Achievements, the Cheshire company is also listed in the Sunday Times SME Export Track 100 as the UK’s fastest growing food and drink exporter.

They operate a strict, independently monitored, Farm Assurance and Welfare Code to guarantee the best milk from healthy, happy animals and they supply 40% of the UK goat product market.

Executive director of the Cheshire Agricultural Society Nigel Evans said: “Having Delamere Dairy as principal partner for a second year demonstrates the value that sponsorship of the show can bring to businesses.

“We are thrilled to have Delamere Dairy on board for our special 180th anniversary show and we hope it will bring them as much success as last year.

“The main ring will be packed with entertainment, guaranteed to thrill the crowds, an apt association for such a progressive company.”