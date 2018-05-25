Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Cheshire Classic Car & Motorcycle Show takes place at Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield this bank holiday weekend.

Capesthorne Hall is a stunning location to house a fantastic vehicle display.

Brought to you by leading classic vehicle events organiser Classic Shows, the event offers a spectacular day of motoring heritage ideal for enthusiasts, families and day trippers and will feature an exciting display of vintage, classic and modern vehicles all located in front of the magnificent Capesthorne Hall and on the front lawns beside Capesthorne lake.

On Sunday (May 27) the courtyard will feature an exclusive display of Jaguars from the Cheshire, Staffs & Wirral Jaguar Enthusiasts Club as part of Cheshire Jaguar Day. On Monday (May 28) the courtyard will feature a high-quality selection of Mercedes Benz provided by the Cheshire Mercedes Benz Club as part of NW Mercedes Benz and American Day.

The two-day event will once again feature a full vehicle concourse and awards ceremony overseen by leading commentator and presenter of ‘Motoring North West’ on Ribble FM, Mark Stone. Awards will be presented for a range of vehicle age groups and will culminate in the Club of the Show, Pride of Ownership and Car of the Show.

There will also be a number of trade and auto jumble stalls selling a range of hard to find parts, accessories and vintage items in addition to quality food, drink and ice cream.

The Cheshire Classic Car & Motorcycle Show takes place at Capesthorne Hall, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK11 9JY from 10am – 4pm, Sunday and Monday, May 27 and 28.

Admission per day of the event is £8 per adult and £3 per child and offers a fantastic day out for all the family.

Further details can be found at www.classicshows.org .