Shoppers will have the chance to meet Celebs Go Dating star and professional racing driver Seb Morris in Chester this weekend.

The Eye Emporium Optician on St Michael’s Row in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre is hosting the event between 12pm and 2pm on Saturday (March 31).

The celebrity, who is from Marford, will also be on hand to help customers select their next pair of sunglasses or spectacles in time for summer.

In addition to the meet and greet, The Eye Emporium will be giving 20% discount to all customers when they purchase sunglasses or spectacles on the day.

Centre manager at Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Seb Morris to the centre on Saturday.

“Seb is a local celebrity and we are sure our shoppers will enjoy meeting him and making the most of 20% off sunglasses and glasses.”

For more information on upcoming activity visit www.thegrosvenorcentre.co.uk .