All future brides and grooms are invited to discover their perfect venue at Carden Park Hotel – Cheshire’s Country Estate.

The Spring Wedding Fayre on Sunday (March 4) will have all a couple need to start planning their big day in the heart of 1,000 acres of picturesque Cheshire countryside.

Celebrate your engagement with a complimentary welcome glass of bubbles and goodie bag before viewing the spacious suites all set up for a wedding breakfast and ceremony. The Carden Suite offers a twinkle light ceiling to wow your guests and the exposed beams of the Shooting Suite make the perfect traditional wedding venue. Plus, if an outdoor wedding is your dream, the Carden Gazebo overlooking the grounds will be dressed and ready for you to imagine taking your vows.

If you daydream of walking down the aisle in an en vogue wedding dress that will take guests’ breath away, don’t miss the catwalk at 2pm. Watch as the models showcase glamorous bridal wear and the latest fashionable groomswear. Furthermore, with over 25 wedding orientated and expert exhibitors available to visit, Carden Park has catered for all of your wedding needs including venue dressing, cakes, flowers and much more.

Not only this but for any questions that may arise about the big day and the venue, one of Carden Park’s wedding specialists will be on hand to guide visitors every step of the way, as well as discuss some of their fabulous packages, including the Eternity and the Fairytale package.

With what is needed for the perfect wedding all in one place to make the day even more perfect than imagined, it’s time to embrace spring at Carden Park in the most romantic way possible.

The wedding fayre takes place on Sunday, March 4 from 11am-4pm.