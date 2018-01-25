Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carden Park is inviting anyone looking to celebrate Valentine’s while supporting a great charity to get their gladrags on and enjoy a Valentine’s Ball on Saturday, February 10 in aid of Claire House Children’s Hospice.

The spectacular evening’s entertainment starts at 7.30pm with a sparkling drinks reception, before a delicious three course dinner exclusively prepared for its guests by Cheshire Life’s Chef of the Year and Carden Park’s executive head chef Graham Tinsley MBE.

The event has been supported by a number of local companies including onsite florist Blooming Beautiful and AV company Prestige who are all contributing to an auction with amazing gifts on offer with all of the profits going to local charity Claire House Children’s Charity.

Prizes up for auction include Liverpool FC hospitality tickets, a four ball on The Brabazon championship golf course at The Belfry and a 42-inch LG smart television.

Afterwards, guests can dance the night away to songs from present day and yesteryear with the help of resident DJ Kev Day.

This spectacular black-tie event in aid of such a worthy cause is £40 per ticket, with tables of up to 10 people available and all profits raised from the ticket sales and everything included in the evening going to Claire House.

To book, call 01829 731555 or alternatively email sales@cardenpark.co.uk.