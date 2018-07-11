Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another double dose of racing is prescribed this weekend at Chester Racecourse and preparations are well under way ahead of two exciting fixtures.

The second of only two evening meetings in 2018 takes place on Friday (July 13) with the Mr Green Ladies & Gents Evening. Gates will open at 4.30pm and a card of seven will begin a night of high-octane action from 5.50pm.

Title Sponsors Mr Green will be hosting a dual Ladies & Gents Best Dressed competition on the night and there are some premium pamper prizes up for grabs, including three spa day packages for two at the Chester Grosvenor and male grooming vouchers for Gentleman’s Grooming Lounge Suave.

Fashionable racegoers can enter the competition from 4.30pm at the flower wall and the winners will be presented in the Parade Ring later in the evening.

Signature Living City Plate Day follows on Saturday (July 14) featuring the listed Corbettsports City Plate race. A strong contest is expected in this seven-furlong race, with anticipation of some big Chester names looking to wow the crowds. Seven races are set to entertain racegoers from 2.05pm and gates will open at 11.30am.

Tickets for Saturday are in short supply, with County Long Room and Winning Post Badges already sold out. Prospective racegoers are encouraged to purchase in advance to avoid disappointment.

In addition to all the action on the flat, the Pavilion Lawn will be hosting live entertainment and an array of pop-up bars on both days, including Southern Comfort, who will be bringing some extra spice with their New Orleans French Quarter style bar.

On Saturday, DJ Ben Sheppard from Capital Breakfast will be entertaining racegoers with the Capital Street Stars team and live sets throughout the afternoon.

Stars of sport and television were spotted at Chester Races during the last meeting. Real Housewives of Cheshire stars Seema Malhorta, Rachel Lugo and Lauren Simon enjoyed an sunny evening at the Roodee for the SportingBet Ladies Evening on Friday (June 29) and FC Barcelona striker Toni Duggan was spotted at the Matthew Clark Summer Festival on Saturday.

With the heatwave set to continue into the weekend, the dress code for Gentlemen has been relaxed in the following areas:

County Concourse



County Long Room



The Winning Post Enclosure



All Hospitality Areas



The Chester Members Bar

Gentlemen will not be required to wear a jacket; however, collared shirt, tie and trousers will remain compulsory. The changes remain in place for Friday 13 and Saturday 14 July fixtures only, for the remainder of the season the normal dress code will resume and be enforced.

Out on the Open Course there will be free activities for our youngest racegoers on Saturday afternoon including giant games, face painting and crafts. Children aged 17 and under are free to attend, whilst tickets for adults on the Open Course start at just £10. Parking is also available on the day for just £8 per car. This relaxed environment offers the perfect place to enjoy a picnic with the family whilst enjoying the afternoon.

Those looking to purchase tickets or badges should visit www.chester-races.com to view availability and book online or call the Box Office on 01244 304 600. A limited number of hospitality packages are also available.

Following what promises to be another action-packed weekend on the Roodee, only six meetings remain in Chester’s busy season. Highlights include the MBNA Family Funday and tickets in selected enclosures for this fixture are currently half price. Secure a great offer before the discount expires on Wednesday, July 18.