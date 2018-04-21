Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mecca Chester is excited to announce the return of Bonkers Bingo, which will allow bingo goers to really let their hair down and enjoy a wild night of bingo, but with a new 21st century twist.

Following the success of the launch event, bingo-goers are welcomed to join the team at Mecca Chester on Saturday, April 28 from 9.30pm, to experience what is set to be a bonkers night of fun mixed with the traditional elements of bingo.

Bingo fans are encouraged to scream and shout along to the new bingo calls, cheer on the lucky winners and raise their daubers in the air for the DJ. There’s also a great selection of prizes up for grabs throughout the night from big cash prizes to celebrity cardboard cut outs. To keep you fuelled throughout the madness there’s also a selection of food and cocktails as well as shots, beers and hotdogs to enjoy.

And it doesn’t stop there; it’s out with the old and in with the new calls, which reference the latest trends and the hottest celebrities. Among the updated options is Love Island Heaven for number seven and GC Meme Queen for number 16.

Club manager at Mecca Chester Lenny Lubega said: “We’re very excited about welcoming locals back to our Bonkers Bingo event. The last time we held this night it was a huge success and, once again, it’s sure to be an absolute mad house as we cheer on the contemporary calls and dance the night away with the DJ.

“With bingo attracting record numbers of younger players, we want to continue to tap into the resurgence of interest in the game, and what better way than by refreshing one of the most iconic things about bingo – its calls!”

To purchase tickets or to find out more about Bonkers Bingo, visit: www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Chester/Mecca-Bingo-Chester/Bonkers-Bingo-Chester/13163096/ .

Doors open at 9.30pm until 12.30am, for a fun filled evening of bingo with a twist; including cocktails, shots, beers and burgers as well as great prizes and a DJ to dance the night away.

To attend a Mecca Club you do need to be aged 18 years or over.