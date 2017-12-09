Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin hosted Claire House Children’s Hospice’s Carols and Candles event at Christ Church in Port Sunlight this week.

The Chester-based TV presenter and journalist joined Claire House families, supporters and volunteers for the charity’s annual carol concert, an intimate evening of festive readings and carols performed by candlelight. The traditional carols were performed by the Vale of Clwyd Singers from North Wales and the event marked the start of the festive season for Claire House.

Chester bikers prepare to rev up for charity toy run

The event raised more than £24,500 to support seriously and terminally ill children and their families from across Chester thanks to ticket sales, sponsorship and donations on the night. As well as performances from the Vale of Clwyd singers, there were readings from people representing Claire House, including 25-year-old Andrew Duffy, who attended the hospice from the age of 14.

Claire House is currently only reaching one in two families that need its services and money raised over Christmas will enable the children’s hospice to reach out to more families within the community and provide the very best care.

Director of care at Claire House Janet Sutherland-Oakes said: “It was so wonderful to see so many people come to support their local children’s hospice at such an important time of year. We’re delighted that Louise was able to join us and host for the second year in a row.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who was a part of the evening, including our sponsors Bradshaw Farnham and Lea, for making it a festive event to remember and enabling us to reach out to many more families who need our support, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.”