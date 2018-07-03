Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The internationally recognised and multi award-winning palaeontologist, Dean Lomax, is set to stun cinema-goers at Vue, Cheshire Oaks with an exclusive preview of 180 million year old dinosaur fossils.

Dean, who is also a visiting scientist at the University of Manchester, will be exhibiting a real-life Baryonyx claw, the British dinosaur species featured in this summer’s blockbuster hit Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. His exhibition will also include a 2ft long Allosaurus skull, alongside many more fascinating remnants.

What’s more, visitors will be able to get up close with a selection of fossils from the Trilobite species, which once would have roamed the Cheshire landscape.

Jurassic World guests will also have the opportunity to meet Dean, who will be on hand to answer any dinosaur-related questions from the public.

Dean said: "I am hugely excited to share my expertise with visitors at Vue. The screening of Jurassic World offers both children and adults a reason to learn about some of the spectacular dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals that lived here in the UK.

"This country was once a real life Jurassic World, with up to seventy different species living here in Britain. And while it is difficult to imagine, Cheshire was once home to a host of fascinating prehistoric animals."

Visitors can attend the unique event by visiting Vue, Cheshire Oaks between 6-8pm on Wednesday, July 4.

You can secure your tickets to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom by visiting: www.myvue.com .