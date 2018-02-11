Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Anderton Boat Lift is offering a deluxe afternoon tea for Mother’s Day.

The exclusive offer at a lift-side marquee at the ‘Cathedral of the Canals’ also includes a free boat trip down the River Weaver.

Available on Sunday, March 11 between 11.30 – 4.30pm, this is part of a series of bespoke afternoon teas that will run from Mother’s Day until early autumn.

Run by the Canal & River Trust charity, tickets cost £14.99 each.

Located on the terraced site overlooking the River Weaver, the heated Lift View marquee is, as the name suggest, next to the Lift – the world’s first successful boat lift and an acknowledged masterpiece of Victorian engineering.

Afternoon teas will comprise of a range of freshly-made sandwiches, delicious cakes and a selection of teas.

(Image: Andrew Pratt)

Anderton Boat Lift’s duty manager Graham Wood said: “Mothers are special and deserve to be pampered.

“Booking a stylish afternoon tea at the Lift shows real thought has been given to making her day a special one.

“A free boat trip down the river is also a wonderful outing for the rest of the family.

“This is infinitely better than an expensive, hastily-chosen gift bought in desperation.”

There is no cost to enter the Anderton Boat Lift site and it is also free to visit the hands-on exhibition.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, for further information and to book, visit visitchester.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.

The Anderton Boat Lift is owned by the Canal & River Trust charity and was restored in 2002 after a £7 million restoration made possible due to a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.