The Canal and River Trust, the charity that looks after the iconic Anderton Boat Lift in Northwich, is inviting visitors with a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard to join them for a free coffee or tea and the chance to book a special Top of the World tour, as part of a nationwide campaign to thank National Lottery players.

Tours to the top of the lift are available at noon and 1pm on Saturday, December 16. Places are limited, so booking is advance is recommended on 01606 786 777.

The Anderton Boat Lift is the first successful boat lift in the world and is an example of high precision Victorian engineering at its very best.

The lift was opened on July 26 1875 and was built to save the cost and inconvenience of having to unload and reload boats between the River Weaver and the Trent and Mersey Canal, 50 feet above but only 400 feet apart.

The lift successfully worked for decades before falling into decline and there were suggestions that it would be demolished.

Duty manager at Anderton Boat Lift, Melissa Darch, said: “We will always be grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for its support. It seems unimaginable that its future could ever have been in doubt, but it certainly was.

“A local action group led the campaign to save the lift and galvanized lots of support and money but it was the much-needed £7m grant in 2002 from the Heritage Lottery Fund that finally secured its future.

“Thankfully, the lift is now a Scheduled Ancient Monument - with the same protection status as Stonehenge. It continues to draw admiration from visitors for both its size and the ingenuity of its design.

“We hope lots of National Lottery players will come along during the weekend to see for themselves.”

During the year, there is no charge to enter Anderton Boat Lift site, visit the interactive exhibition, tree-top coffee shop and shop.

Visitors only pay to go on the boats that go through the lift or down the picturesque River Weaver.

During the winter, the site is open every weekend, reopening full-time during weekdays in the spring.

Chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, Ros Kerslake, said: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7bn National Lottery funding since 1994.

“This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”