Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It will be best foot forward on Sunday, May 20, when Cheshire’s ‘Cathedral of the Canals’, the Anderton Boat Lift, near Northwich stages its inaugural 10K trail and fun run.

Both runs will start from the spectacular base of the giant lift, with the trial race starting at 10.30am and the one-mile non-competitive fun run at 10am.

The event is being organised by successful national race organisers, Bolton-based Time2Run.

Tickets for the 10K race cost £18 (£16 if affiliated to UK Athletics) and £5 per person for the one-mile Fun Run.

Duty manager Anderton Boat Lift Graham Wood said: “The Anderton Boat Lift is an iconic Cheshire landmark and an example of high Victorian engineering at its very best.

“Visitors to the site find it fascinating. I can’t think of a more inspiring way to start a race than from the base of this giant lift.

“Before and after the race, all the runners and their families will have free access to the historic Anderton Boat Lift’s site, meaning they can enjoy looking at the world’s first successful boat lift as well as taking advantage of its shop, tree-top coffee shop and exhibition area.

“Children can also enjoy the Lift’s new £50,000 play area.

“We look forward to welcoming all the runners and their families for what promises to be a great event.”

(Image: UGC)

Time2Run race organiser Phil Eccleston said: “The lift is an ideal location for a run because it has ample parking, a large site for runners to gather and is located very close to great trails for off-road running through the nearby woodlands.

“I think runners will find this new run really enjoyable.

“As for all our races, competitors will be individually timed and later we will announce the names of elite runners who will also be part of the race.

“All runners will receive a bespoke Anderton Boat Lift medal and goody bag.”

The Anderton Boat Lift, owned by the Canal & River Trust Charity, is known as the ‘Cathedral of the Canals’ and is one of the wonders of Britain’s waterways.

It is located between the River Weaver and the Trent & Mersey Canal and is a fascinating combination of working historic structure and fun, educational experience.

Throughout the year, the Anderton Boat Lift offers regular boat trips for which there is a charge.

Visitors can experience how it feels to be magically transported through the Lift by this piece of high Victorian engineering.

Alternatively, guests can opt for a special boat trip and learn about the unique industrial heritage of Northwich, a town that has made its living on salt for more than 2000 years.

For the boat trip booking is advisable on 01606 786 777.

Advanced tickets for can be booked online at www.time2runevents.co.uk .

The Anderton Boat Lift was restored in 2002 after a £7 million restoration made possible due to a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.