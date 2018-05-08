Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 11 and sixth form students from Abbey Gate College enjoyed a night at their Upper School Ball last month.

The event, held at Carden Park Hotel, had an Oscar night theme.

The evening was well-organised by members of the sixth form with an awards ceremony, film-themed photo booth and DJ.

Upper sixth students who have applied to university had good reason to celebrate with many receiving impressive offers to study courses of their choice. All 29 students who have made university applications have received one or more offers and 20 students received offers from four or more Universities.

Twelve students have accepted unconditional university offers and another seven students also received unconditional offers.

Head of sixth form Mr Cavallini said: “Our students work exceptionally hard on their university applications with support from our experienced staff. These offers are the culmination of months of discussion and hard work, both on the applications themselves and on their A Level subjects."

He added: “Abbey Gate College students’ UCAS applications continue to be very successful as they celebrate well-rounded and skilled individuals who are highly sought after by the best Universities. We look forward to them achieving their offer grades in the summer, before launching into the next stage of their academic journey.”