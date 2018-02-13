Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With nearly 12 weeks to go, the preparations for this year’s Whitley 10k run on Sunday, April 15 are already in full swing.

As one of only a few 10k events to be included on the prestigious Cheshire Road Race Grand Prix, the organisers are delighted at the prospect of a sell out this year.

This rural road race that passes through the stunning scenery in and around Whitley is well supported locally and has the benefit of road closures throughout.

Last year’s event was close to a sell out and this year race co-ordinator Peter Clayton is confident of another big turnout.

He said: “The grand prix status does help bring in runners from across Cheshire and beyond and for those interested in a gentle run around some amazing country lanes, there is probably no place better.”

The organising committee has been working hard since November and has been delighted with interest from potential sponsors.

Peter added: “This event is the main fundraiser managed by the Whitley Village Hall Committee with all funds going back into the operation and maintenance of the building and its associated clubs and events.

“As you can imagine sponsorship of any size is hugely appreciated.

“It is not our aim to compete with the other more significant races across Cheshire; our limit remains at 500 runners for the main event with a shorter fun run for those looking for something else.”

Prizes for first, second and third placed men, women and veterans will be handed out as well as a medal for every runner.

Entries for the race, which starts at 11am, are online through the Runners World (Eventbrite) and Run Britain websites.

There may be some available on the day although entries are already 30% up on previous years.

For more information visit www.whitleyvillage.info/