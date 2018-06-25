Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's summer and it's hot.

But while most of us love the heat, it also brings a whole host of other problems, including sunstroke, dehydration, overheating - and more.

Tragically, at this time of year, many dogs succumb to heat-related deaths because inside the small, insulated space of a car, temperatures can soar rapidly. According to the RSPCA, when it's 22 degrees outside, it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees in a car within an hour.

So if you see a dog shut in a hot car, especially if they look as if they're ailing, you might be tempted to release it, possibly by smashing a window. But will you be breaking the law?

Is it illegal to smash a car window to save a dog?

In an emergency, it is best to dial 999 and report a dog in a hot car to police.

The RSPCA says it may not be able to attend quickly enough and, with no powers of entry, it would need police assistance to get into a car without the owner's permission.

If the animal is displaying any sign of heatstroke - such as panting heavily, drooling excessively, is lethargic or uncoordinated, or collapsed and vomiting - call 999 immediately.

If the situation becomes critical and police can't attend, many people's instinct is to break into the car to free the dog. But please be aware that, without proper justification, this could be classed as criminal damage.

What should I do if I see a dog in a car on a warm day?

You can call the RSPCA's 24-hour emergency cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 for advice but, if a dog is in danger, dialling 999 should always be the first step.

The RSPCA receives the equivalent of one call per hour about dogs trapped in hot cars.

It has assembled a group of 12 organisations to spread the word about the dangers of leaving dogs in hot places – as well as offering advice on the best way to help if you find a suffering animal.

If I leave my window open or my car in the shade is it fine?

No.

Many people still believe that it’s ok to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s still a very dangerous situation for the dog.

