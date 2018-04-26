Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No band has played a greater part in the resurgence of country music in the UK than My Darling Clementine, aka husband and wife team Michael Weston King and Lou Dalgleish.

And now they are bringing their unique sound to a Wirral venue this weekend.

They take their inspiration from the country music stars of the 60s and 70s such as George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash and June Carter, singing songs of betrayal, guilt, revenge and hurt in the classic country duet style.

Their authentic country style has won plaudits from the start with How Do You Plead (2010) and The Reconciliation (2013) receiving rave reviews and winning many famous fans, including country music champion Whispering Bob Harris of BBC Radio 2.

My Darling Clementine will play live at Thornton Hough Village Club on Saturday, April 28.

Call 0151 336 5778 or visit www.ents24.com/wirral-events/thornton-hough-village-club.