The Tall Ships will make a welcome return to Liverpool this bank holiday weekend.
Thousands of people are expected to descend on the city for the prestigious Three Festivals Tall Ships Regatta, which will link Liverpool, Dublin and Bordeaux.
The River Mersey will play host to a stunning fleet of sailboats, on which visitors will be able to step aboad.
In addition to the Tall Ships spectacle, there will also be live music and art installations between Friday, May 25 and Monday, May 28.
Here's a comprehensive timetable of what's happening and when, courtesy of The ECHO .
Friday May 25, 2018
Albert Dock
Salthouse Pontoon
All day: Message in a Bottle by Lulu Quinn artwork on public viewing
Salthouse Dock
9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing
Piermaster's Grass
9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing
Hartley Quay
All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing
Ship Stage
6-6.40pm & 7.20-8pm: Port Sunlight Seadogs
Pier Head
3-3.45pm & 6.30-7.15pm: Two Cats and a Canary
3-3.45pm & 6.30-7.15pm: Circo Rum B L'Hotel
Bordeaux Entertainment
1.15-1.30pm: House of Suarez
2-3pm: Dead Belgian
4.45-5pm: House of Suarez
5.30-6.30pm: Dead Belgian
6.30-8.30pm: Kazimier barge animation
8.30-9.30pm: Troika
Bandstand
5-6.30pm: Kazimier barge music
6.30-7.30pm: Troika
7.45-8.30pm: Dead Belgian
Other city centre
Williamson Square
All day: Circo Rum Baba
12-5pm: The Whale art installation
Church Street
10.30-11.15am & 12.30-1.15pm: Two Cats and a Canary
Saturday, May 26
Albert Dock
Salthouse Pontoon
All day: Message in a Bottle by Lulu Quinn artwork on public viewing
Salthouse Dock
9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing
Piermaster's Grass
9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing
Hartley Quay
All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing
Mermaid Courtyard
1-1.50pm & 3.30-4.20pm: Kit & Caboodle
Cooperage
12-5pm: Mischief of Rats workshop
Ship Stage - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover
12pm: Mann Island Ramblers
1pm: Wet the Tea
2pm: Rum Doodle
3pm: Sue Rynhart
4pm: Gerry French
5pm: Con Murphy
6pm: Only Child
7pm: Seafoam Green
Martin Luther King Building - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover
12pm: George Ferguson Dance School
1pm: Bolger Cunningham Dance School
3.30pm: Celtic Animation Film Festival
Mann Island
Mann Island Basin
1.30-2pm, 3.30-4pm & 6-6.30pm: Wired Aerial Theatre
Mann Island Plateau
12-12.30pm, 2-2.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Man on the Moon
12.30-1pm, 2.30-3pm & 4.30-5pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba Whale
Beach Huts
12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 4-4.30pm & 5-5.30pm: Clayotic Workshop
12-6pm: Face painting
12-6pm: Simon Venus, Harbouring Notions exhibition
Mann Island Atrium
12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 3.3.30pm, 4-4.30pm, 5-5.30pm: Storytelling
Pier Head
12-12.30pm, 3-3.34pm, 6-6.45 & 7.30-8.15pm: Two Cats and a Canary
1-1.45pm & 5-5.45pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba L'Hotel
2-2.05pm, 4-4.05pm, 7-7.05pm & 8.20-8.25pm: Cyr Wheel
2.15-2.30pm & 4.15-4.30: Unicyclist
12-12.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Dick Danger
12.30-1.10pm, 2-2.40pm, 5-5.40pm & 7-7.40pm: Stilt Walkers
1.30-2pm, 3-3.30pm, 4.30-5pm, 6-6.30pm & 8-8.30pm: Jugglers
3.30-3.45pm, 5.30-5.45pm & 6.30-6.45pm: Unicyclist
Bordeaux Entertainment
12.30-12.40pm, 1.45-1.5pm, 4-4.10pm, 5.15-5.25pm & 7.30-7.45pm: Led Star
2-3pm: Troika
5.30-6.30pm & 8-8.30pm: Dead Belgian
1.30-2.30pm, 3-5.30pm, 6-8pm, 8.30-9.30pm: Kazimier Barge Animation
Cunard Stage
12.30-1pm: Pop Vox Choir
1.30-2.30pm: Dr Jazz
3-3.45pm: Dead Belgian
4.40-5pm: Tananger Blaesen
5-5.45pm: Prize giving
6.15-7pm: Troika
8.30-9.30pm: Mr Swings Dance Orchestra
10-10.30pm: Finale show
Bandstand
1-1.30pm, 2.30-3pm, 5.30-6.15pm, 8-8.30pm & 9.30-10pm: Kazimier Barge
3.45-4.30pm: Liverpool String Quartet
7-8pm: Flat Pack Opera
River Mersey
9.15am-12pm: Nobbys Race
Other city centre
Church Street
11-11.40am: Stilt Walkers
12-12.30pm: Jugglers
12-12.30pm: Unicyclist
2-2.30pm: Pop Vox Choir
4-5pm: Crew Parade
12-5pm: Life boat
Liverpool ONE
3.45-4.45pm: Troika
Sunday, May 27
Albert Dock
Salthouse Pontoon
All day: Message in a Bottle by Lulu Quinn artwork on public viewing
Salthouse Dock
9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing
Piermaster's Grass
9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing
Hartley Quay
All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing
Albert Dock
All day: Nobby's Come Aboard Day
Mermaid Courtyard
1-1.50pm, 3.30-4.20pm: Kit and Caboodle
Cooperage
12-5pm: Mischief of Rats workshop
Ship Stage - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover
12pm: Wee Bag Band
1pm: Shea Doolin
2pm: Tippin' It Up
3pm: Celtic Knot Ceilidh Band
4pm: Priorland
5pm: Roisin Ban
6pm: Limerance
7pm: Villy Raze
Martin Luther King Building - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover
12pm: George Ferguson Dance School
1pm: Bolger Cunningham Dance School
3.30pm: Celtic Animation Film Festival
Mann Island
Mann Island Basin
1.30-2pm, 3.30-4pm & 6-6.30pm: Wired Aerial Theatre
Mann Island Plateau
12-12.30pm, 2-2.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Man on the Moon
12.30-1pm, 2.30-3pm, 4.30-5pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba Whale
Beach Huts
12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 4-4.30pm, 5-5.30pm: Clayotic workshop
12-6pm: Face painting
12-6pm: Simon Venus, Harbouring Notions exhibition
Mann Island Atrium
12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 3-3.30pm, 4-4.30pm & 5-5.30pm: Storytelling
12-3pm & 3.30-6pm: Origami boat making workshop
Pier Head
12-12.45pm, 3-3.45pm, 6-6.45pm & 7.30-8.15pm: Two Cats & a Canary
1-1.45pm & 5-5.45pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba L'Hotel
2-2.05pm, 4-4.05pm, 7-7.05pm & 8.20-8.25pm: Cyr Wheel
2.15-2.30pm, 4.15-4.30pm & 5.30-5.45pm: Unicyclist
12-12.30pm, 5.30-6pm: Dick Danger
12.30-1.10pm, 2-2.40pm, 5-5.40pm & 7-7.40pm: Stilt Walkers
1.30-2pm, 3-3.30pm, 4.30-5pm, 6-6.30pm & 8-8.30pm: Jugglers
3-3.45pm & 6.30-6.45pm: Unicyclist
4-4.45pm: House of Suarez
Bordeaux Entertainment
12.30-12.40pm, 1.45-1.55pm, 4-4.10pm, 5.15-5.25pm, 7.30-7.45pm & 9.30-9.40pm: Led Star
1.15-1.30pm, 4.45-5pm, 8.30-9.30pm: House of Suarez
2-3pm: Troika
5.30-6.30pm & 8.30-9.30pm: Dead Belgian
2-6.45pm, 8.30-9.30pm: Kazimier Barge Animation
Cunard Stage
1-1.30pm: Tananger Blaesen
3-3.45pm: Dead Belgian
4.30-5.15pm: Street Dixie Band
6-6.45pm: BME Band
8.45-9.30pm: Mowtown Gold
10-10.30pm: Finale show
Bandstand
1.30-2pm, 6.45pm-7.45pm, 9.30-10pm: Kazimier Barge
2-2.20pm: Satin Beige
2.30-2.50pm: Eleanor Nelly
3.45-4.30pm: Liverpool String Quartet
5.30-6pm: David Palmer
7.45-8.30pm: Troika
Other city centre
Princes Parade
3.30-4.30pm: Street Dixie Band
Church Street
11-11.40am: Stilt walkers
12-12.30pm: Jugglers
12-12.30pm: Unicyclist
12-5pm: Lifeboat
Liverpool ONE
11-11.30am: House of Suarez
Monday, May 28
Albert Dock
Salthouse Dock
9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing
Piermaster's Grass
9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing
Hartley Quay
All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing
Albert Dock Gates
10.20-10.25am: Cyr Wheel
10.30-10.45am: Unicyclist
11-11.30am: Jugglers
Mermaid Courtyard
10.30-11.20am & 2-2.50pm: Kit & Caboodle
Salt House Quay
10.30-11am: pipers
Martin Luther King Building
11am-12pm: Splintered Ukes
12.15-1.15pm: Celtic Knot Ceilidh Band
Mann Island
Mann Island Basin
11.30-12pm, 1.30-2pm, 4-4.30pm, 6-6.30pm: Wired Aerial Theatre
Mann Island Plateau
10.30-11am, 12.30-1pm & 2.30-3pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba Whale
11.30-12pm, 2-2.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Man on the Moon
Beach Huts
12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 4-4.30pm: Clayotic workshop
10.30am-4.30pm: Face painting
10.30am-4.30pm: Simon Venus, Harbouring Notions exhibition
Mann Island Atrium
11-11.30am, 12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 3-3.30pm, 4-4.30pm: Storytelling
11am-2pm & 2.30-5pm: Origami boat making workshop
Pier Head
Pier Head
10-10.45am, 11.30am-12.45pm, 1.30-2.15pm, 4-4.45pm: Two Cats & a Canary
1-1.45pm & 3-3.45pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba L'Hotel
2.30-2.35pm: Cyr Wheel
10-10.30am, 2-2.30pm, 3-3.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Jugglers
10.30-11am & 12-12.30pm: Dick Danger
11.30-11.35am & 1-1.05pm: Cyr Wheel
12.15-12.30pm, 2.15-2.30pm, 3.30-3.45pm & 4.15-4.30pm: Unicyclist
Bordeaux Entertainment
11.50am-12.30pm, 3.20-4pm, 6.50-7pm: Stilt walkers
12.30-12.40pm, 1.45-1.55pm, 4-4.10pm, 5.15-5.25pm, 7.30-7.45pm & 9.30-9.40pm: Led Star
1.15-1.30pm & 4.45-5pm: House of Suarez
2-3pm, 5.30-6.30pm: Dead Belgian
1.30-3pm & 4.15-5pm: Kazimier barge animation
Cunard Stage
1.30-2.30pm: Splintered Ukes
4.15-5pm: Stringer Jones & the Bosstones
6-6.45pm: BME Band
8.45-9.30pm: Mowtown Gold
10-10.30pm: Finale show
Bandstand
11-1.30pm, 3.15-4.15pm, 6.45-7.45pm & 9.30-10pm: Kazimier barge music
2.30-3.15pm: Gem Andrews
5.30-6pm: David Palmer
7.45-8.30pm: Troika
River Mersey
12-1pm: Parade of Sail
Princess Parade
10.30-11.15am & 1.30-1.45pm: Stilt walkers
12-12.30pm: Pipers
12.30-1pm: Jugglers
1.30-1.45pm: Unicyclist
Whole site
11am-1pm: Parade of Song
Other city centre
Liverpool ONE
11-11.30am: House of Suarez