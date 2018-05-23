Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Tall Ships will make a welcome return to Liverpool this bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the city for the prestigious Three Festivals Tall Ships Regatta, which will link Liverpool, Dublin and Bordeaux.

The River Mersey will play host to a stunning fleet of sailboats, on which visitors will be able to step aboad.

In addition to the Tall Ships spectacle, there will also be live music and art installations between Friday, May 25 and Monday, May 28.

Here's a comprehensive timetable of what's happening and when, courtesy of The ECHO .

Friday May 25, 2018

Albert Dock

Salthouse Pontoon

All day: Message in a Bottle by Lulu Quinn artwork on public viewing

Salthouse Dock

9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing

Piermaster's Grass

9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing

Hartley Quay

All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing

Ship Stage

6-6.40pm & 7.20-8pm: Port Sunlight Seadogs

Pier Head

Pier Head

3-3.45pm & 6.30-7.15pm: Two Cats and a Canary

3-3.45pm & 6.30-7.15pm: Circo Rum B L'Hotel

Bordeaux Entertainment

1.15-1.30pm: House of Suarez

2-3pm: Dead Belgian

4.45-5pm: House of Suarez

5.30-6.30pm: Dead Belgian

6.30-8.30pm: Kazimier barge animation

8.30-9.30pm: Troika

Bandstand

5-6.30pm: Kazimier barge music

6.30-7.30pm: Troika

7.45-8.30pm: Dead Belgian

Other city centre

Williamson Square

All day: Circo Rum Baba

12-5pm: The Whale art installation

Church Street

10.30-11.15am & 12.30-1.15pm: Two Cats and a Canary

Saturday, May 26

Albert Dock

Salthouse Pontoon

All day: Message in a Bottle by Lulu Quinn artwork on public viewing

Salthouse Dock

9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing

Piermaster's Grass

9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing

Hartley Quay

All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing

Mermaid Courtyard

1-1.50pm & 3.30-4.20pm: Kit & Caboodle

Cooperage

12-5pm: Mischief of Rats workshop

Ship Stage - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover

12pm: Mann Island Ramblers

1pm: Wet the Tea

2pm: Rum Doodle

3pm: Sue Rynhart

4pm: Gerry French

5pm: Con Murphy

6pm: Only Child

7pm: Seafoam Green

Martin Luther King Building - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover

12pm: George Ferguson Dance School

1pm: Bolger Cunningham Dance School

3.30pm: Celtic Animation Film Festival

Mann Island

Mann Island Basin

1.30-2pm, 3.30-4pm & 6-6.30pm: Wired Aerial Theatre

Mann Island Plateau

12-12.30pm, 2-2.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Man on the Moon

12.30-1pm, 2.30-3pm & 4.30-5pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba Whale

Beach Huts

12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 4-4.30pm & 5-5.30pm: Clayotic Workshop

12-6pm: Face painting

12-6pm: Simon Venus, Harbouring Notions exhibition

Mann Island Atrium

12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 3.3.30pm, 4-4.30pm, 5-5.30pm: Storytelling

Pier Head

Pier Head

12-12.30pm, 3-3.34pm, 6-6.45 & 7.30-8.15pm: Two Cats and a Canary

1-1.45pm & 5-5.45pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba L'Hotel

2-2.05pm, 4-4.05pm, 7-7.05pm & 8.20-8.25pm: Cyr Wheel

2.15-2.30pm & 4.15-4.30: Unicyclist

12-12.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Dick Danger

12.30-1.10pm, 2-2.40pm, 5-5.40pm & 7-7.40pm: Stilt Walkers

1.30-2pm, 3-3.30pm, 4.30-5pm, 6-6.30pm & 8-8.30pm: Jugglers

3.30-3.45pm, 5.30-5.45pm & 6.30-6.45pm: Unicyclist

Bordeaux Entertainment

12.30-12.40pm, 1.45-1.5pm, 4-4.10pm, 5.15-5.25pm & 7.30-7.45pm: Led Star

2-3pm: Troika

5.30-6.30pm & 8-8.30pm: Dead Belgian

1.30-2.30pm, 3-5.30pm, 6-8pm, 8.30-9.30pm: Kazimier Barge Animation

Cunard Stage

12.30-1pm: Pop Vox Choir

1.30-2.30pm: Dr Jazz

3-3.45pm: Dead Belgian

4.40-5pm: Tananger Blaesen

5-5.45pm: Prize giving

6.15-7pm: Troika

8.30-9.30pm: Mr Swings Dance Orchestra

10-10.30pm: Finale show

Bandstand

1-1.30pm, 2.30-3pm, 5.30-6.15pm, 8-8.30pm & 9.30-10pm: Kazimier Barge

3.45-4.30pm: Liverpool String Quartet

7-8pm: Flat Pack Opera

River Mersey

9.15am-12pm: Nobbys Race

Other city centre

Church Street

11-11.40am: Stilt Walkers

12-12.30pm: Jugglers

12-12.30pm: Unicyclist

2-2.30pm: Pop Vox Choir

4-5pm: Crew Parade

12-5pm: Life boat

Liverpool ONE

3.45-4.45pm: Troika

Sunday, May 27

Albert Dock

Salthouse Pontoon

All day: Message in a Bottle by Lulu Quinn artwork on public viewing

Salthouse Dock

9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing

Piermaster's Grass

9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing

Hartley Quay

All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing

Albert Dock

All day: Nobby's Come Aboard Day

Mermaid Courtyard

1-1.50pm, 3.30-4.20pm: Kit and Caboodle

Cooperage

12-5pm: Mischief of Rats workshop

Ship Stage - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover

12pm: Wee Bag Band

1pm: Shea Doolin

2pm: Tippin' It Up

3pm: Celtic Knot Ceilidh Band

4pm: Priorland

5pm: Roisin Ban

6pm: Limerance

7pm: Villy Raze

Martin Luther King Building - Liverpool Irish Festival Ship Takeover

12pm: George Ferguson Dance School

1pm: Bolger Cunningham Dance School

3.30pm: Celtic Animation Film Festival

Mann Island

Mann Island Basin

1.30-2pm, 3.30-4pm & 6-6.30pm: Wired Aerial Theatre

Mann Island Plateau

12-12.30pm, 2-2.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Man on the Moon

12.30-1pm, 2.30-3pm, 4.30-5pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba Whale

Beach Huts

12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 4-4.30pm, 5-5.30pm: Clayotic workshop

12-6pm: Face painting

12-6pm: Simon Venus, Harbouring Notions exhibition

Mann Island Atrium

12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 3-3.30pm, 4-4.30pm & 5-5.30pm: Storytelling

12-3pm & 3.30-6pm: Origami boat making workshop

Pier Head

Pier Head

12-12.45pm, 3-3.45pm, 6-6.45pm & 7.30-8.15pm: Two Cats & a Canary

1-1.45pm & 5-5.45pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba L'Hotel

2-2.05pm, 4-4.05pm, 7-7.05pm & 8.20-8.25pm: Cyr Wheel

2.15-2.30pm, 4.15-4.30pm & 5.30-5.45pm: Unicyclist

12-12.30pm, 5.30-6pm: Dick Danger

12.30-1.10pm, 2-2.40pm, 5-5.40pm & 7-7.40pm: Stilt Walkers

1.30-2pm, 3-3.30pm, 4.30-5pm, 6-6.30pm & 8-8.30pm: Jugglers

3-3.45pm & 6.30-6.45pm: Unicyclist

4-4.45pm: House of Suarez

Bordeaux Entertainment

12.30-12.40pm, 1.45-1.55pm, 4-4.10pm, 5.15-5.25pm, 7.30-7.45pm & 9.30-9.40pm: Led Star

1.15-1.30pm, 4.45-5pm, 8.30-9.30pm: House of Suarez

2-3pm: Troika

5.30-6.30pm & 8.30-9.30pm: Dead Belgian

2-6.45pm, 8.30-9.30pm: Kazimier Barge Animation

Cunard Stage

1-1.30pm: Tananger Blaesen

3-3.45pm: Dead Belgian

4.30-5.15pm: Street Dixie Band

6-6.45pm: BME Band

8.45-9.30pm: Mowtown Gold

10-10.30pm: Finale show

Bandstand

1.30-2pm, 6.45pm-7.45pm, 9.30-10pm: Kazimier Barge

2-2.20pm: Satin Beige

2.30-2.50pm: Eleanor Nelly

3.45-4.30pm: Liverpool String Quartet

5.30-6pm: David Palmer

7.45-8.30pm: Troika

Other city centre

Princes Parade

3.30-4.30pm: Street Dixie Band

Church Street

11-11.40am: Stilt walkers

12-12.30pm: Jugglers

12-12.30pm: Unicyclist

12-5pm: Lifeboat

Liverpool ONE

11-11.30am: House of Suarez

Monday, May 28

Albert Dock

Salthouse Dock

9pm-12am: Ghost Ship art installation on public viewing

Piermaster's Grass

9pm-12am: Rising Sun artwork on public viewing

Hartley Quay

All day: Faith Bebington's Ship's Cat art work on public viewing

Albert Dock Gates

10.20-10.25am: Cyr Wheel

10.30-10.45am: Unicyclist

11-11.30am: Jugglers

Mermaid Courtyard

10.30-11.20am & 2-2.50pm: Kit & Caboodle

Salt House Quay

10.30-11am: pipers

Martin Luther King Building

11am-12pm: Splintered Ukes

12.15-1.15pm: Celtic Knot Ceilidh Band

Mann Island

Mann Island Basin

11.30-12pm, 1.30-2pm, 4-4.30pm, 6-6.30pm: Wired Aerial Theatre

Mann Island Plateau

10.30-11am, 12.30-1pm & 2.30-3pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba Whale

11.30-12pm, 2-2.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Man on the Moon

Beach Huts

12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 4-4.30pm: Clayotic workshop

10.30am-4.30pm: Face painting

10.30am-4.30pm: Simon Venus, Harbouring Notions exhibition

Mann Island Atrium

11-11.30am, 12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm, 3-3.30pm, 4-4.30pm: Storytelling

11am-2pm & 2.30-5pm: Origami boat making workshop

Pier Head

Pier Head

10-10.45am, 11.30am-12.45pm, 1.30-2.15pm, 4-4.45pm: Two Cats & a Canary

1-1.45pm & 3-3.45pm: Circo Rum Ba Ba L'Hotel

2.30-2.35pm: Cyr Wheel

10-10.30am, 2-2.30pm, 3-3.30pm & 4-4.30pm: Jugglers

10.30-11am & 12-12.30pm: Dick Danger

11.30-11.35am & 1-1.05pm: Cyr Wheel

12.15-12.30pm, 2.15-2.30pm, 3.30-3.45pm & 4.15-4.30pm: Unicyclist

Bordeaux Entertainment

11.50am-12.30pm, 3.20-4pm, 6.50-7pm: Stilt walkers

12.30-12.40pm, 1.45-1.55pm, 4-4.10pm, 5.15-5.25pm, 7.30-7.45pm & 9.30-9.40pm: Led Star

1.15-1.30pm & 4.45-5pm: House of Suarez

2-3pm, 5.30-6.30pm: Dead Belgian

1.30-3pm & 4.15-5pm: Kazimier barge animation

Cunard Stage

1.30-2.30pm: Splintered Ukes

4.15-5pm: Stringer Jones & the Bosstones

6-6.45pm: BME Band

8.45-9.30pm: Mowtown Gold

10-10.30pm: Finale show

Bandstand

11-1.30pm, 3.15-4.15pm, 6.45-7.45pm & 9.30-10pm: Kazimier barge music

2.30-3.15pm: Gem Andrews

5.30-6pm: David Palmer

7.45-8.30pm: Troika

River Mersey

12-1pm: Parade of Sail

Princess Parade

10.30-11.15am & 1.30-1.45pm: Stilt walkers

12-12.30pm: Pipers

12.30-1pm: Jugglers

1.30-1.45pm: Unicyclist

Whole site

11am-1pm: Parade of Song

Other city centre

Liverpool ONE

11-11.30am: House of Suarez