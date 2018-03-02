Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hit West End and Broadway musical Wicked is heading to Liverpool

The gravity-defying Wizard of Oz prequel will play at the Liverpool Empire for four weeks from Wednesday, March 7, to Saturday, March 31.

Based on the acclaimed, best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire that ingeniously re-imagines the stories and characters created by L Frank Baum in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, Wicked tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two sorcery students. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Already the 15th longest running show in West End theatre history, it is now in its 12th year at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it continues an open-ended run. Around the world it has been seen by almost 55 million people in 16 countries and won over 100 major awards, including ten theatregoer-voted WhatsOnStage Awards (winning ‘Best West End Show’ on three occasions) and two Olivier Audience Awards.

The Liverpool cast includes Amy Ross as Elphaba, Helen Woolf as Glinda, Aaron Sidwell (best known as ‘Steven Beale’ in EastEnders) as Fiyero, Steven Pinder (best known as ‘Max Farnham’ in Brookside) as The Wizard & Doctor Dillamond, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Emily Shaw as Nessarose and Iddon Jones as Boq. Nikki Bentley is standby for Elphaba.

With an incredible 60,000 tickets already sold, the best remaining ticket availability is currently at Monday-Wednesday evening performances and mid-week matinees. There is also still good availability at extra matinee performances on Thursday, March 8 and Thursday, March 29 at 2.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Liverpool Empire Box Office, online at www.atgtickets.com/Liverpool or by phone on 0844 871 3017.