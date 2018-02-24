Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theatr Clwyd is on the move!

The popular Flintshire venue has taken over a nearby hotel to stage a new version of F Scott Fitzgerald’s jazz age novel The Great Gatsby.

Theatre has come to Mold High Street as The Dolphin Hotel opens its doors to a the production until Sunday, March 25.

Carpenters, metal workers, designers and scenic artists from Theatr Clwyd have been working for several weeks to turn the hotel into Jay Gatsby’s mansion.

Now the actors, creative professionals and a nine-strong local team have staged the first public performances, led by director Alexander Wright.

New flooring has been laid, a new bar built and the show’s design, by talented young Welsh designer Heledd Rees, brings a 1920s theme to more than a dozen rooms.

In this immersive adaptation of the greatest jazz-age novel, audiences are invited to dress up for the show or just sit at the bar and be absorbed into Gatsby’s world as one of the greatest stories of the 20th century unfolds.

Dancing shoes are recommended and dressing up 1920s style is encouraged – anything from flapper dresses to a pinstripe suit.

(Image: UGC)

Local businessmen Phil Smith and Nick Davies acquired The Dolphin Hotel some time ago with view to reinstating it as a hotel and restaurant.

Phil Smith said: “The Dolphin is a landmark destination on Mold High Street, having served generations in the local community for more than 100 years and having theatre in the building for the first time is a very exciting opportunity.

“This new interactive version of The Great Gatsby has found a perfect location in a hotel which was in its heyday in the 1920s.

“The show will take over every room in the building and by having it on for almost five weeks I believe The Great Gatsby will significantly support the regeneration of Mold Town Centre and, at the same time, give Theatr Clwyd a unique platform to reach local audiences in a brand new way.”

It is hoped that the success of The Great Gatsby will lead to further collaborative activities between The Dolphin Hotel and Theatr Clwyd.

After the show ends The Dolphin will be extended and completely refurbished, while retaining its distinctive appearance on the High Street opposite St Mary’s Church.

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s executive director, said: “This partnership is another step in our aim at to make Theatr Clwyd work with and for our community and to offer exciting, world class theatre experiences here in North East Wales.

“We are also really proud to be working with the new owners at The Dolphin as we play our part in helping to regenerate an historic building, and to deliver another successful Mold High Street business to compliment all of the other independent local traders appearing within our town centre.”

Tickets for The Great Gatsby are available at www.theatrclwyd.com or on 01352 701521.