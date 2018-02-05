Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How would you cope with the news that a DNA test has revealed your beloved child is not actually yours?

This is the dilemma facing Hanna in Sam Potter’s play of that name which Papatango are bringing to Theatr Clwyd in Mold from February 7-8.

Directed by the company’s artistic director George Turvey and starring Sophie Khan Levy, Hanna comes to Mold as part of a 10-venue national tour.

Being a young mum is supposed to be hard - but for Hanna, the only thing she’s ever been brilliant at is raising her beloved daughter Ellie.

Until a DNA test reveals staggering news. Ellie is not Hanna’s child. And now her ‘real’ parents want to meet.

How can an ancient mix-up in an overstretched maternity ward be explained to a three-year-old? Is Hanna supposed to let these strangers into her daughter’s life? Forced to question what being a parent really means, Hanna makes a drastic decision that will change all their lives.

This funny, heartfelt and compelling world premiere from Off West End Award nominee Sam Potter asks what family means in a modern society, delicately weaving in questions of racial identity, economic privilege and the lottery of birth.

Sam Potter is a writer and director. In 2015 she was Papatango’s resident playwright supported by the BBC Performing Arts Fund and was one of five writers invited to take part in the Tricycle Theatre’s inaugural new writers programme, NW6.

Her debut play, Mucky Kid, opened at Theatre503 in 2013 and earned her a place on the 2015 Channel 4 Playwrights’ Scheme with Papatango.

Her other writing credits include Tuesday Play, Daniel and The Same Old Same Old Same. She is currently the writer-in-residence at the North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford. As a director, she has worked at Hampstead Theatre, RSC, National Theatre and Glyndebourne Opera.

Sophie Khan Levy’s theatre credits include Fracked (Chichester Festival Theatre and national tour), A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Christmas Truce, Love’s Labour’s Lost and Love’s Labour’s Won (RSC) and Cymbeline (Belgrade Theatre, Coventry). Her radio credits include Pilgrim’s Progress.

George Turvey co-founded Papatango and became its sole artistic director in 2013. He most recently directed After Independence (2016 Alfred Fagon Audience Award) for the company at the Arcola Theatre and in its adaptation on BBC Radio 4.

Turvey trained as an actor and has appeared on stage and screen, including the leading roles in the world première of Arthur Miller’s No Villain and the world tour of Batman Live.

He has led the development of all of Papatango’s plays and led each instalment of the Papatango New Writing Prize. He is a visiting lecturer at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and the co-author of the forthcoming book Being A Playwright: A Career Guide For Writers, due for publication later this year.

Papatango are a charity who discover and champion new playwrights through free, open application schemes and opportunities.

These include the Papatango New Writing Prize, the UK’s only annual award guaranteeing an emerging playwright a full production, publication, 10% of the gross box office and an unprecedented £6,000 commission for a second play.

The prize is free to enter and assessed anonymously, and all entrants receive personal feedback on their scripts, an unmatched commitment to supporting aspiring playwrights. More than 1,000 entries are received each year.

Papatango also run an annual resident playwright scheme, taking an emerging playwright through commissioning, development and production of a new play.

Tickets for Hanna are available from £15. Call 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.