Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A star-studded cast takes to the stage at Theatr Clwyd in Mold for the premiere of a dark new comedy Home I’m Darling which can be seen from June 25-July 14.

Katherine Parkinson from The IT Crowd and Humans, Richard Harrington (Hinterland) and Kathryn Drysdale (The Windsors) star in Laura Wade’s dark comedy about sex, cake and the quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife.

How happily married are the happily married?

Every marriage needs a little fantasy to keep it sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, being a domestic goddess isn’t as easy as it looks.

The company also includes Barnaby Kay (Wallander, Doctor Who), Sian Thomas (The Ferryman – West End) and Sara Gregory (BBC’s Torchwood and Cyrano de Bergerac at Theatr Clwyd).

Laura Wade is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter. Her credits include Posh at the Royal Court Theatre and in the West End, which was later adapted into the 2014 film The Riot Club.

(Image: UGC)

She said: “I got interested in the vintage tribe – people who choose to style themselves and their home with objects from the past, and would prefer to live there rather than the modern world.

“I wondered what the draw was, and why the 1950s had a particular attraction. I’m also intrigued by the way domesticity is becoming fetishised – the ideal of the domestic goddess, the cupcake fad – and what it means for a modern woman to hold herself up to those ‘perfect’ images.”

Directing is Tamara Harvey who has been the artistic director at Theatr Clwyd since August 2015, where she has directed Much Ado About Nothing, the world première of Peter Gill’s version of Uncle Vanya, Pilgrims by Elinor Cook and David Hare’s Skylight.

Previously she was a freelance director for 15 years working in the West End, throughout the UK and abroad on classic plays, new writing, musical theatre and film.

Home I’m Darling is a Theatr Clwyd and National Theatre co-production. It will open in Mold and local audiences will get to see the show first before it moves down to London later in July. This is the first time that a show made in a co-production with the National Theatre will open outside London.

For booking details ring the box office on 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.