Images of Storyhouse’s A Little Night Music in rehearsals with the cast and creatives of the upcoming musical have been released.

A Little Night Music is Stephen Sondheim’s multi Tony award-winning musical – set in Sweden and featuring the song Send in the Clowns – which tells the story of a group of couples in a tangled web of love affairs while away for a weekend in the country.

The musical stars BBC’s The Thin Blue Line’s Serena Evans as Desiree.

The cast also includes Daniel Flyn and Gay Soper.

It opens at Storyhouse on Friday, May 5 and is directed by Alex Clifton (The Secret Seven, The Beggar’s Opera).

Alex Clifton said: “We are having a joyous time in rehearsals!

“We have a wonderfully talented company of actors back in Chester, to tell another incredible story to our audiences.”

Produced by Storyhouse, A Little Night Music will have choreography by Yukiko Masui, set and costume designs by Jess Curtis, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and musical direction and supervision by Alex Beetschen, light designs by Chris Davey.

Tickets are on sale now.