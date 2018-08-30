Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marking 40 years since its famous UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever is heading to Liverpool.

The show, which features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman, stops at the Liverpool Empire , the second venue of the tour, from September 11-15.

Saturday Night Fever is a reimagined and revitalised music and dance spectacular.

It tells the story of Tony Manero and his reckless, yet thrilling road to dancing success.

The 70s classic Paramount/RSO movie, with story by Nik Cohn, was an instant hit when released in cinemas and the album remains the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

Whilst paying homage to the movie, this new stage version promises more drama, more music and hot new choreography.

Richard Winsor, highly acclaimed for his dance, stage and screen work, is set to play Tony Manero, the role which famously rocketed John Travolta to screen stardom, in a new stage production of Saturday Night Fever.

As a dancer Richard Winsor hardly needs introduction: principal dancer with Matthew Bourne for 10 years, he has starred around the world, leading Bourne’s celebrated production of Swan Lake, as well as Dorian Gray, Edward Scissorhands, The Car Man and Play Without Words.

He landed the lead role in cult dance movie StreetDance 3D and was snapped up by the BBC to play Caleb Knight in flagship medical drama Casualty.

Saturday Night Fever comes to Liverpool Empire from September 11-15, for more details and tickets go to www.atgtickets.com .