Following the success of Cinderella at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, rehearsals are under way at the city centre venue to bring the characters from a much loved children’s book to life on stage for a special family friendly half-term treat.

Produced by Tip Top Productions, the theatre will stage Roald Dahl’s classic children’s tale The Witches from Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 24.

The play, which is suitable for ages 7+, was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will be directed for Tip Top by Phil Cross, the creator of the popular Wizard School which took place at St Mary’s Centre recently for the second year running.

Phil said: “Roald Dahl’s stories are perfect for the stage and The Witches has been a delight to work on. Kids and grown ups will be mesmerised by our gaggle of evil witches as they plot against the children of England.

“I must admit that I was terrified of the film as a child and wanted to face my fears by putting it on stage at the Forum Studio Theatre.

“There have been lots of technical challenges to contend with in this production including making all of our witches bald and turning fully grown boys into tiny mice. It’s such great fun to perform and that energy shines through making it a very entertaining couple of hours for the whole family.”

Full details about The Witches and all upcoming shows and events at the Forum Studio Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the box office on 01244 341296.