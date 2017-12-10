Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Storyhouse in Chester announced they had chosen the first ever stage adaptation of Enid Blyton’s The Secret Seven as its first ever Christmas show, I think it took a few people by surprise.

Enid Blyton remains a superstar of children’s literature but The Secret Seven are relatively unknown in comparison with their more celebrated Famous Five stablemates and their stories tended to be aimed at an even younger age group.

You are also talking about tales which made their debut in print during the late 1940s and early 50s and therefore depict a world which disappeared long ago - although this hasn’t prevented her books continuing to be childhood favourites well into the 21st century.

So Storyhouse director Alex Clifton and writer Glyn Maxwell had quite a challenge on their hands - one they have risen to triumphantly with a brand new production which manages to capture the essence of Blyton’s adventurous world which has endured for almost seven decades while still making it relevant for a modern family audience looking for a great festive night out.

Quite rightly, they have decided to adopt the same approach here as the one which has worked so brilliantly for the same creative Storyhouse team in past presentations of children’s literary classics such as The Secret Garden, Stig of the Dump and Alice in Wonderland among others - if you admired those, this new show cannot fail to impress.

What I loved most about The Secret Seven was the time that was taken to make sure every character we encounter - and there are a heck of a lot of them! - make their mark and come across as distinct individuals with vital roles to play in the story of ‘bad sort’ Joko (Nick Figgis) returning to Cherrydale to ruin Christmas for the community as revenge for being responsible for sending him to prison.

Of the Secret Seven boys, Harry Jardine portrays leader Peter with just the right combination of enthusiasm and doubt that makes him utterly appealing; Kaffe Keating was an absolute joy as the terribly formal and fastidious Colin; while George Caple as Jack and Anton Cross as George were a delightful comedy double act.

The girls were every bit as memorable - Harriet Slater was the beating heart of the show with her wonderfully warm performance as Janet; Molly Logan got plenty of laughs as the formidably shouty Scot Barbara; and Aryana Ramkhalawon’s Pam was a lovely jumping bean of irrepressible excitement.

As good as the Seven were, however, it must be said the show was stolen by two ‘outsiders’ in the form of Jack’s sister Susie (captivating Rebecca Birch), who desperately wants to join the gang, and her hyperactive, wildly gesticulating and randomly rapping best friend Binkie whose unpredictable antics were imaginatively and irresistibly conveyed by the magical Tilly-Mae Millbrook.

In the midst of such colourful characters, the villains still managed to make quite an impression with Figgis’ Joko a commanding presence aided primarily by Joel Sams as his deeply reluctant partner in crime Nimms who was mainly motivated by guilt over the fact he got away with being part of the crime that saw Joko being locked up.

A word of praise, too, for two University of Chester drama students who make stunning contributions to the success of the show. Thomas Martin was hilarious as secret agent The Greengrocer (so called because decent spy nicknames such as Tinker, Tailor and Soldier had already been taken!).

And Evangeline Hartley was a revelation as the largely silent and hauntingly innocent circus performer Goldie who is effectively abducted into a life of crime by Joko.

Beautifully and inventively designed by James Perkins with essential musical contributions from Harry Blake, Clifton and Maxwell have also added a huge dollop of Christmas to the story which makes this a genuinely festive treat and one which manages the big screen Paddington trick of providing more than enough to charm both adults and children alike.