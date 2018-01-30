Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are planning to see The Play That Goes Wrong at Chester Storyhouse this week - and by goodness if not, why not? - whatever you do, do not get into conversation with anyone who has already seen it.

The number of gags per minute which are packed into this hysterically funny production from Mischief Theatre must be something of a record for any theatrical presentation.

Without doubt the best way to experience every single one of them is in the moment, without anyone having told you about any of them beforehand.

The problem is, after you have seen it, you will be desperate to share your favourite moments - and there will be many, many of them - with anyone who will listen.

(Image: UGC)

Don't worry, I have every intention of resisting that temptation in this review, as difficult as that may make this task, but I can assure you that if you have been wise enough to book yourself a ticket, you are in for a wonderful treat that will bring a sunshine smile to even the bleakest of winter evenings.

I will share with you the basic premise - the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is about to stage its most ambitious show yet - Murder at Haversham Manor. The society finally has enough cast members to fill every role and has even managed to find the cash for a decent set - at least that's what first time director Chris Bean (Jake Curran), who also stars in the play as Inspector Carter, foolishly believes.

But, as the title implies, everything that can go wrong does go wrong. In fact, it all starts falling apart even before the actors take to the stage in the equivalent of a pre-titles sequence that involves two stagehands and an actual member of the audience!

Now you might think that an entire play whose humour is based on mishaps, incompetence and mayhem could wear a bit thin but you couldn't be further from the truth due entirely to the masterly timing of the incredibly talented cast who never miss a comedic beat.

(Image: belgrade theatre press office)

Director Mark Bell and writers Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields have come up with an endless stream of visual and physical stunts and jokes although for me, it is the humour that arose from character and dialogue that hits the mark most effectively.

This includes an ingenious sequence where one actor gets into a muddle by speaking one line ahead of the performer he is sharing the scene with and another where Benjamin McMahon as Dennis playing Perkins the butler (keep up!) keeps forgetting the next line and his fellow actors find themselves endlessly repeating the same scene in a frantic loop!

The highlight for me was the sideshow of mishaps which occurs to the character of the glamorous femme fatale Florence Collymore who ends up being played by three different people, two of whom (scene stealing duo Elena Valentine and Catherine Dryden) stubbornly insist on playing her on the same stage at the same time as they get increasingly ratty with each other.

If there is a weak point it comes near the end when so much is going wrong and lines are being spoken at such speed it is a little overwhelming but this does include a spectacular Buster Keaton-style final calamity which is worth going to see by itself.

The Play That Goes Wrong is at Chester Storyhouse until Saturday, February 3 and you will be doing yourself the biggest of favours if you go along to see it.