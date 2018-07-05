Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No matter how many productions of the Chester Mystery Plays you see, the first thing that strikes you every time is the sheer scale of the achievement of bringing together more than 200 people from all walks of life to produce a piece of epic theatre.

That realisation was astounding enough when the five-year cycle used to be performed outside on the Cathedral green but somehow it is even more astonishing indoors when you see the scores of people involved coming in from all sides of the historic 900-year-old building which forms the backdrop for the 2018 presentation.

As wonderful as the staging of this year’s production might be, the atmosphere, architecture and ambience of Chester Cathedral itself becomes such an integral part of one’s appreciation of the artistry that it makes you wonder why this is only the second time in the long history of the project it has come under its roof.

Memories linger of the 2013 production which was also directed by Peter Leslie Wild but adapted by Stephanie Dale and I recall it being a gloriously episodic romp with healthy doses of irreverance and comedy - and more than a touch of blood and gore here and there.

Wild makes a victorious return but this time the Herculean task of wading through two dozen existing mystery plays to produce one coherent show fell to actress turned playwright Deborah McAndrew who has sensibly adopted a completely different approach that has very little in common with 2013 other than the original source material.

What she has come up with and what the production team has turned it into is a thing of beauty: a poetic, lyrical and respectful piece of work which manages the seemingly impossible task of making it seem like one long connected story rather than a series of vignettes.

The techniques used by Wild and McAndrew to achieve this are ingenious and primarily consist of adopting the two major themes of nature and conflict and using recurring characters or performers.

Actor Sam Baker is crucial in this regard. He first turns up as the world’s first murderer Cain whose story ends with him being loaded down with assorted weapons which he periodically returns to the stage with when death and destruction are imminent.

And then at the end, in a superb twist, Baker turns up anti-heroically in long leather coat and hobnail boots as a sexy and flirtatious Antichrist, initially wowing the crowds but inevitably ending up condemned to an eternity of damnation.

The strong environmental themes are most prevalent in the Creation and Noah’s Ark sequences but I actually found the most powerful ecological message was achieved by the simple use of an empty plastic bottle which is carelessly discarded and then passed between characters as gingerly as an unexploded bomb. Suddenly I felt incredibly guilty that I had attended the show carrying an identical bottle!

The production’s ace in the hole is undoubtedly Nick Sherratt who manages to portray Jesus as a down to earth man of the people and a charismatic deity. You really believe people would follow this man to the end of the world and back.

The staging of the Crucifixion is breathtaking - you see every detail of Christ being placed on the Cross, hoisted high and then his broken body being lifted down and wrapped in a sheet. Sherratt is heartbreaking during this sequence but praise is also due to the rest of the cast who are involved in the complex physical tasks involved in this scene.

As you find yourself becoming more and more enraptured by the extraordinary events unfolding before your eyes, you come to realise how much of this is due to what is being experienced by the ears.

This is Matt Baker’s fourth Mystery Plays as composer and he has set a new unbeatable standard with the score he has devised this time whether it is via the soaring choral moments which exhilarate at various points or the haunting background music which underlines the drama so perfectly. If the Cathedral has its eye on a sales opportunity, they would be wise to see if it is possible to get a soundtrack album produced.

During a few rare moments, the pace flags a little especially in the protracted Nativity scenes but this does lead to one of the production’s finest and most moving depictions, the Slaughter of the Innocents, which is presented with typical subtlety and poignancy via the use of white sheets daubed with red poppies.

There are many others who deserve singling out and they include William Wood’s imposing performance as God the Father while Becca Gates-Patch as a sly, scheming Lucifer is the first of many examples of this adaptation taking the admirable step of casting women in traditionally male roles such as Jennifer Jackson’s Pilate and Carol Rennard’s Ciaphus.

The dramatic climax where everyone is either saved by the angels or cast into Hell provides an opportunity for the entire cast - ranging from infant-aged children to pensioners - to have one final moment in the spotlight before everyone takes a deserved bow at the end of another artistic triumph for Chester.

The Chester Mystery Plays are at Chester Cathedral until July 14.

Tickets are available from www.chestermysteryplays.com , telephone 01244 500959 or in person at Chester Cathedral box office.