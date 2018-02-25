Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singer-songwriter Ray Quinn has been announced as the lead role in the new stage musical Summer Holiday which is coming to Chester ’s later this year.

The touring production packed full of classic Cliff Richard hits and its famous red double-decker bus will visit Storyhouse from Tuesday, September 11.

Based on the iconic 1960’s film of the same name, starring Cliff and The Shadows, Summer Holiday will include all of the number one hits from the movie.

Ray Quinn – who shot to fame as the runner-up in ITV1’s The X Factor in 2006, will play Don – the character made famous by Cliff.

Ray’s career has spanned both the music charts and stage musicals. He is perhaps best known of late for ‘doing the double’ on ITV1’s hugely successful show Dancing on Ice, winning for the first time in 2009, and then again on Dancing on Ice: Champion of Champions in 2014.

Ray’s theatre credits include Danny Zuko in Grease (West End), Dirty Dancing (West End), Legally Blonde (UK Tour) and most recently, The Wedding Singer (UK Tour).

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey together in a red double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece.

Along the way they pick up a girl singing group and a young American pop star who is on the run from her domineering mother.

The hit-filled musical features many of 1960s’ biggest songs including In the Country, Summer Holiday, Travellin’ Light, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones and On the Beach.

Tickets for Summer Holiday are on sale now.