A new play by a Chester-based actor and playwright to be premiered at a city theatre will see an aspiring young actor from Liverpool taking centre stage.

The Prescribed Distance, a one-act play by Mark Newman, is being staged in The Salisbury Studio at Chester Little Theatre from Thursday, April 12 to Saturday, April 14.

It features 14 year old Brian Comer in the pivotal role of Patrick.

Set against the background of ‘The Troubles’ in 1970s Belfast, the play centres on the meeting up in the present day of two ex-Army pals - Joe, played by Richard Steventon and Bernie (Ray Bengree) and the introduction of Bernie’s new lady-friend Maggie (Marian Newman).

As the story unfolds and painful, long buried memories bubble to the surface, it’s clear that the three have more in common than they at first realise but what is their connection to young Patrick?

The play is the second to be penned by Mark Newman whose previous script Useless Beauty has been staged to critical acclaim at both The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester and at Chester Little Theatre.

Mark, operations manager at the University of Chester, said: “I am really delighted that Chester Little Theatre have chosen to stage The Prescribed Distance as with any new play working with the cast in developing the characters and bringing them to life on stage for the first time has been a fascinating experience.”

Speaking about casting Brian as Patrick, Mark said: “Brian is a joy to work with. The play addresses some serious issues and deals with one of the darkest times in modern British history and Brian has totally taken this on board. His performance as Patrick will undoubtedly break a few hearts.”

Making his debut with Chester Little Theatre, Brian trains at the Performers Theatre School and Van Netten Performing Arts in Liverpool.

His first major role was as Chip in Beauty and the Beast at the Liverpool Empire Theatre. Since then he has gone on to perform in Bill Kenwright’s productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Evita in both the Liverpool Empire Theatre and St Helens Theatre Royal.

Brian performed as Head Lost Boy in Peter Pan at the New Brighton Floral Pavilion and recently was cast as John Darling in same panto at the Epstein Theatre, Liverpool. In November 2017 he played his favourite role of the Artful Dodger in Oliver! at the Liverpool Royal Court theatre.

His biggest role to date was playing Bruce Bogtrotter in the West End production of Matilda the Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, London.

Full details of the show can be found at www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.

Tickets are £7 (£6) and seats in the Salisbury Studio are unnumbered. The play will start at 7.30pm.