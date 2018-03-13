Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A renowned theatre company is bringing Matthew Bourne’s highly acclaimed ‘Cinderella’ to Liverpool.

New Adventures’ production will be performed at the Liverpool Empire from April 10 – 14 as part of a UK tour.

One of New Adventures’ most loved productions, ‘Cinderella’ is a thrilling and evocative love story, set in London during the Second World War.

Matthew Bourne’s interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

(Image: Johan Persson)

With Lez Brotherston’s sumptuous costumes and sets, which won an Olivier Award for his original designs, and lighting by Olivier Award-winning Neil Austin, ‘Cinderella’ will be performed in surround sound, designed by Paul Groothuis and featuring a specially commissioned recording played by a 60-piece orchestra. Matthew Bourne’s vivid storytelling has never been more heart-stopping and touching, and will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score, and the sights and sounds of war-torn London.

Matthew said: “I dedicated the original production of Cinderella to my grandparents, who kept their families together, in London, during the Blitz.

“My parents, living streets away from each other in the East End, survived the nightly onslaught, I’m happy to say, and they both lived to tell me stories from this time; the excitement, the fear and the friendships made.

(Image: Johan Persson)

Now they are all gone, but I hope that, the spirit and courage of not just my family, but of everyone who made sacrifices, or who found or lost love during this time are captured in this piece, which has been made in tribute to them.”

Last year marked 20 years since ‘Cinderella’ first premiered in the West End and New Adventures’ 16th consecutive Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells. The show concludes a year-long celebration of work to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of New Adventures.

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella runs at the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Tuesday, April 10 – Saturday, April 14 (Tue – Sat evenings 7.30pm, Wed & Sat matinees 2.30pm).

Tickets priced from £12 available in person at the box office, online at atgtickets.com/liverpool or by calling 0844 871 3017 (fees apply to online and telephone bookings).